Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence have ultimate girls' night in matching SKIMS pajamas

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence had the ultimate slumber party while twinning in SKIMS pajamas!

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence (l.) gave bestie vibes during their girls' night out in New York on Wednesday evening. IMAGO / Cover-Images

Kimmy Cakes and J.Law took over Manhattan on Wednesday evening, where they were captured having a blast while donning coordinating looks.

The unexpected duo was seen leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in SKIMS PJs from the brand's new holiday collection.

Kim and The Hunger Games alum both donned dark, floral cami-and-pant sleep sets under oversized, hooded robes, along with dark shades.

Earlier in the night, Kim and Jennifer rocked more casual attires after dining at CUT in Tribeca – with the reality star wearing an all-black ensemble including a low-cut, leather top.

The Die My Love actor opted for a cream-colored 'fit with a graphic T-shirt and a turquoise scarf.

Kim and Jennifer's outing comes weeks after the drama with Kourtney Kardashian, who ripped the Oscar-winner for calling her "annoying."

Though J.Law is a die-hard Kardashian fan – and has since apologized for the remark – Kourtney declared on the Hulu reality series, "'F**k that b***h Jennifer Lawrence."

Does Kim's girls' night out with Jennifer mean that all is forgiven? Hopefully this won't be the last we see of these two!