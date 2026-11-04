Aber Kawas makes history as first Palestinian American elected to New York State Senate

New York, New York - Aber Kawas on Tuesday became the first Palestinian American ever elected to the New York State Senate.

New York State Senate candidate Aber Kawas speaks at the DSA watch party in Astoria, Queens, on November 3, 2026. IMAGO / News Licensing

Kawas won her race to represent District 12 in the New York State Senate, bringing in 75% of the vote with 90% of ballots counted when the New York Times called the race.

The 34-year-old was born in New York City to undocumented Palestinian refugee parents. She began organizing for immigrants' rights after her father was detained by ICE and deported when she was young.

Kawas helped launch the Not On Our Dime Campaign, which aims to prevent New York-based charity groups' tax-exempt donations from financing Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Kawas advocated healthcare for all, fast and reliable transportation, affordable housing expansion, and bold climate action.

Her campaign platform also called for concrete steps to end US support for Israel, including passing the Not On Our Dime bill, banning the illegal sale of Palestinian land, ending the transport of weapons through New York's publicly-funded infrastructure, and protecting the right to protest.

"We made history," Kawas posted on X on Tuesday along with a Palestinian flag emoji. She is set to take office this coming January.