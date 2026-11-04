Democratic socialist Melat Kiros wins election to Congress in Colorado

Denver, Colorado - Democratic socialist Melat Kiros is headed to Congress after winning Tuesday's midterm election to represent Colorado's first district.

Melat Kiros speaks at a rally against AI data centers in Denver, Colorado, on October 20, 2026. On Tuesday, she won her midterm race to represent the state's first congressional district. TOM COOPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kiros dominated the race with 78.3% of the vote, far outpacing Republican contender Christy Peterson at 13.9%, according to the Associated Press.

The 29-year-old won the district's Democratic primary back in June, defeating longtime US Representative Diana DeGette.

A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Kiros was endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Justice Democrats, the Colorado Working Families Party, and more.

Her platform called for Medicare for All, the abolition of ICE, universal child and elder care, and an end to US military aid to Israel.

Before launching her congressional campaign, Kiros was a lawyer who lost her job in the New York office of law firm Sidley Austin due to her support for Palestinian human rights and Palestine solidarity activism.

Kiros hailed her victory as "the dawn of a new day" for Denver in a video shared to social media.

Also on Tuesday, Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper defeated Republican Mark Baisley for US Senate, while Democrat Phil Weiser handily won his race to become the state's next governor.

Far-right Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is in a tight race to retain her US House seat against Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher. The election remains too close to call.