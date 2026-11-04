Virginia voters say "yes" to abortion, gay marriage, and voting rights

Richmond, Virginia - Virginia voters on Tuesday decided to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, remove the ban on same-sex marriage, and restore voting rights to formerly incarcerated people.

Virgina voters said yes to all three ballot measures on Tuesday November 3, 2026. unsplash/@stephenpoore804

Virginia solidified its position as an abortion rights outlier in the South on Tuesday. It's the only Southern state without an abortion ban or early gestational limit enacted or triggered since the 2022 fall of Roe v. Wade.

62% of Virginia voters approved a ballot measure that enshrines abortion rights into the state constitution, per the Associated Press.

The approved measure also protects reproductive health care decisions, including birth control and miscarriage management. Abortion in the third trimester could be regulated, but would have to be permitted to protect the life of the pregnant person or when the fetus is not viable.

Voters also passed a measure to lift a 2006 constitutional ban on same-sex marriage with 57% of the vote, as Axios reported. The measure also explicitly protects same-sex and interracial marriages.

Virginians also said yes to restoring voting rights to people convicted of felonies who have completed their prison sentences, with 56% of ballots cast in favor.

While voters clearly approved both the reproductive rights and marriage ballot measures, both face upcoming legal challenges filed by the Founding Freedoms Law Center, the legal arm of the Family Foundation conservative advocacy group, according to the Virginia Mercury.

The lawsuit challenging reproductive rights argues that the ballot language was "misleading" and that the measure failed to follow the proper procedure for amending the state constitution.