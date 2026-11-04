Democratic socialist David Morales wins Providence mayoral race

Providence, Rhode Island - David Morales on Tuesday triumphed in his race to become the next mayor of Providence, Rhode Island.

Democratic socialist David Morales has been elected the next mayor of Providence, Rhode Island. Screenshot/Facebook/David Morales for Providence Mayor

Morales handily won the race with about 81% of the vote, according to projections, defeating Republican Dave Talan.

The 28-year-old state representative and pro wrestler defeated incumbent Mayor Brett Smiley in the Democratic primary back in September.

Morales is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and was endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ro Khanna. He listed rent stabilization, fair taxation, and the creation of an ICE Out task force among his top campaign priorities.

"Thank you, Providence," Morales wrote on social media. He also shared a video changing his Instagram bio description from "Democratic Nominee for Mayor of Providence" to "Mayor-Elect of Providence."

With his election on Tuesday, Morales made history as he is set to become the youngest mayor in Providence's history when he takes office.