Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

What's this Wednesday got in store for each of the 12 zodiac signs? Could you be one of the lucky ones? Your daily horoscope can tell you if good things are coming.

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Your free horoscope for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 11/4/2026. unsplash/@natinati

Things don't always go the way you expect them to, and that can be easier to accept by looking ahead.

Don't lose sight of the light in dark times, and embrace your opportunities for personal growth.

Dare to dream and make plans.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is waning in Virgo.

A need for order may take center stage.

Wednesday's horoscope can help brighten your mood with advice for each of the 12 zodiac signs.

The astrological advice in your horoscope can help make difficult choices a little bit easier. Can the stars push you in the right direction?

What are you waiting for? See what the universe has coming for you this Wednesday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your optimism makes you stand out from the crowd. Be careful not to be too pushy; you don't want to step on any toes. Your charm and good looks are irresistible! Don't jump at every chance. Pick the one that speaks to you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If that relationship is draining you, then you need to address the issue. Try to be diplomatic. Your body and soul need more rest and balance. Fall can be a season of hibernation.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't keep all your emotions bottled up inside. The same goes for your thoughts. Speak your mind! Passion is a beautiful thing, but you can't go after everything that calls. You can only be in one place at a time.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You don't have to prove anything to others. Give yourself a pat on the back. Your strength and determination make outlasting the competition easy. Keep doing your thing, and you'll get the recognition you deserve.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You shouldn't take criticism too personally. The person probably means well, even if you can't see it yet. Listen to your friends' advice, but stay grounded in your own convictions. Make sure you know where you're headed.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Cupid may be sending some romantic blessings! Don't be afraid to try something new. A little adventurous spontaneity will do you good.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your smile is contagious. Some interesting new contacts may inspire you. Just remember that true friendships take time. When it comes to planning, don't get so bogged down in small details.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your heart is fluttering, and your head is swimming. Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment. A romance or passion like this doesn't shake things up very often.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A little uncertainty will bring an extra dose of exciting mystery to your life. Take things as they come. Overplanning is not going to help your stress level. Growth can come with pain, but sometimes it's easy.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're on the right track. Dare to pick up the pace. Your desire to make yourself and your family proud is beautiful. Why don't you have more confidence in your abilities? Don't let your fears steer.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Long and drawn-out discussions could rub you the wrong way today. Try to bring important matters to a quick resolution. Then focus on doing what you need to do to relax. You can put your phone on silent.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20

Your love life is about to get interesting. Your sensitivity is a superpower. When you finally make a clear decision, your stress will dissolve. You have the power to change your decisions. Just make them.