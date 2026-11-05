Candlelight Memorial for Daniel Trujillo Nov. 9

A candlelight memorial service honoring Daniel Trujillo will be held on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Taft Police Department, 331 Green Ave., Taft, TX. If there is bad weather, the service will move to the Kiva Hut, 402 Park St., Taft, TX. All community members, nearby communities, and law enforcement agencies are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Taft, TX Police Department