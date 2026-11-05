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Taft

Taft Community Yard Sale set for Nov. 7

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Az3v_1Gp51vtO00

The Taft Community Yard Sale will take place on Saturday, November 7, with 33 locations holding sales across Taft starting by 7:00 AM. Shoppers are encouraged to bring cash, plan their route using the list of participating addresses, and spend the morning finding bargains while supporting local neighbors. For questions, call the Taft District Chamber of Commerce at (661) 765-2165.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Taft District Chamber of Commerce

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