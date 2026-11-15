Tacoma neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from pets to food to fitness gear. Take a look and see if something here is a good fit for you.

Item: Two bonded male puppies (Min Pin/Chihuahua mix)

Condition: Not neutered, very lively, not trained but described as "learnable"

Location: Golden Given / 112th St NW, Tacoma, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

These two young dog brothers (about 2 years and 7 months old) need a new loving home. Their current owner is dealing with serious medical issues, and the pups are too energetic and pose a trip hazard. They are bonded and looking for someone who can give them time, training, and attention.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Del Real Chicken Tamales with Red Sauce

Quantity: 15 count

Condition: Ready to heat and eat

Location: Mission Hills, Tacoma, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

A full 15-pack of chicken tamales is up for grabs. They’re already cooked and just need to be heated. Perfect for a quick meal or to share with family.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Folding mini trampoline

Condition: Used, has been kept outside, not very clean, and one rubber foot is missing

Location: Larchmont Select, Tacoma, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Small mini trampoline that was used as a springboard by the owner’s kids. It’s a bit weathered and missing one rubber foot, but it’s free and could work for play or light exercise if you don’t mind cleaning it up or fixing the foot.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Tacoma tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.