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🚌 Tacoma Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay CDL Roles
Tacoma’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new and experienced CDL drivers. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady miles and good pay.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Making A Difference Foundation
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver supplies and donations to local partners and clients for a nonprofit that supports the community. Comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, family leave, disability, and even free food & snacks.
Regional CDL Class A Flatbed Truck Driver
- Employer: Builders Fence Company
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year + overtime
Run regional flatbed routes across the Pacific Northwest with a Monday–Friday schedule and weekends off, plus about two overnights a week with $100–$150 overnight allowance. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation & sick leave, life insurance, and company-paid boots and PPE.
Local CDL-A Truck Driver
- Employer: ADA Express
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Type: Full-time, local routes
- Salary: $8,000–$12,000 per month potential gross
Drive company trucks on local container and freight routes with weekly pay every Friday. Role offers insurance and vacation benefits, and they’ll consider newer CDL-A drivers as well as experienced ones.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.