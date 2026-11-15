Tacoma’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new and experienced CDL drivers. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady miles and good pay.

Employer: Making A Difference Foundation

Making A Difference Foundation Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver supplies and donations to local partners and clients for a nonprofit that supports the community. Comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, family leave, disability, and even free food & snacks.

Employer: Builders Fence Company

Builders Fence Company Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time, year-round

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year + overtime

Run regional flatbed routes across the Pacific Northwest with a Monday–Friday schedule and weekends off, plus about two overnights a week with $100–$150 overnight allowance. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation & sick leave, life insurance, and company-paid boots and PPE.

Employer: ADA Express

Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time, local routes

Salary: $8,000–$12,000 per month potential gross

Drive company trucks on local container and freight routes with weekly pay every Friday. Role offers insurance and vacation benefits, and they’ll consider newer CDL-A drivers as well as experienced ones.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.