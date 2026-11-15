Tacoma has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and start their new lives.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Solid black

Solid Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

A tiny black boy who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. Kittens like this do best with time, play, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet this black kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

A classic black-and-white girl who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet this black & white sweetheart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable, privately fostered

Adoptable, privately fostered Breed: Siamese

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue tones

Gray/blue tones Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tacoma, WA)

Mochi was rescued from an unloving home and has been in foster care for about 6 months. Her foster says she is very sweet and cuddly. She now needs a new family because her person is moving and the new landlord does not allow pets.

If you can offer Mochi a safe, stable home, she’ll reward you with affection and snuggles.

👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby and white

Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

Handsome brown tabby with white markings and a fun name to match. The Flash is an adult boy, so his personality is more settled and easier to match with your home.

👉 Meet The Flash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

A soft gray/blue baby boy, full of potential and ready to grow up with a family who will love him for life.

👉 Meet Quicksilver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

Q-Tip is a little black kitten with a big future ahead of him. With patient care and playtime, he’ll grow into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Q-Tip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black and brown tabby

Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

A striking mix of black and brown tabby, this adult girl is ready for a quieter, more settled life with a caring family.

👉 Meet this black/brown tabby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black and brown tabby

Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

Another beautiful black and brown tabby adult female, also waiting at the shelter for someone to notice her and take her home.

👉 Meet this black/brown tabby beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Tacoma, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County at (253) 383-2733 or use the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.