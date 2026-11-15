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🐱 Gentle Tacoma Cats & Kittens Ready for Loving Homes
Tacoma has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and start their new lives.
Unknown (Black Kitten)
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid black
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
A tiny black boy who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. Kittens like this do best with time, play, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet this black kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unknown (Black & White Adult)
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
A classic black-and-white girl who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet this black & white sweetheart and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mochi
- Status: Adoptable, privately fostered
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue tones
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tacoma, WA)
Mochi was rescued from an unloving home and has been in foster care for about 6 months. Her foster says she is very sweet and cuddly. She now needs a new family because her person is moving and the new landlord does not allow pets.
If you can offer Mochi a safe, stable home, she’ll reward you with affection and snuggles.
👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
The Flash
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
Handsome brown tabby with white markings and a fun name to match. The Flash is an adult boy, so his personality is more settled and easier to match with your home.
👉 Meet The Flash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quicksilver
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
A soft gray/blue baby boy, full of potential and ready to grow up with a family who will love him for life.
👉 Meet Quicksilver and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Q-Tip
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
Q-Tip is a little black kitten with a big future ahead of him. With patient care and playtime, he’ll grow into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Q-Tip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unknown (Black/Brown Tabby Adult #1)
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and brown tabby
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
A striking mix of black and brown tabby, this adult girl is ready for a quieter, more settled life with a caring family.
👉 Meet this black/brown tabby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unknown (Black/Brown Tabby Adult #2)
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and brown tabby
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
Another beautiful black and brown tabby adult female, also waiting at the shelter for someone to notice her and take her home.
👉 Meet this black/brown tabby beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Tacoma, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County at (253) 383-2733 or use the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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