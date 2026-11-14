Tacoma is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep our shared spaces clean and welcoming. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pierce County Library System

Pierce County Library System Location: Tacoma, WA (Administrative Center, may travel to any of 19 branches)

(Administrative Center, may travel to any of 19 branches) Type: Full-time, Regular, Union, Non-exempt

Pay: $21.02 – $24.37/hour (pay grade up to $29.11/hour )

(pay grade up to ) Schedule: 40 hours/week , mostly 7:00am – 3:30pm , with two weekdays off (schedule can change)

, mostly , with two weekdays off (schedule can change) Deadline: Friday, November 27, 2026 at 5:00pm (internal transfer and external)

You’ll handle daily cleaning of library spaces, restrooms, offices, and meeting rooms, plus light building upkeep like changing bulbs and monitoring parking lots. This role offers steady hours, union representation, mileage reimbursement when using your car for authorized travel, and a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vacation, sick leave, long-term disability, state retirement, and optional extra insurance.

Employer: Pierce County Library System

Pierce County Library System Location: Tacoma, WA (Administrative Center, fills in across branches)

(Administrative Center, fills in across branches) Type: Substitute, Hourly, Non-exempt, Non-union

Hours: No guaranteed hours , up to 65 hours/month (no more than 40/week)

, up to (no more than 40/week) Pay: $20.21 – $23.43/hour (pay grade up to $27.98/hour )

(pay grade up to ) Schedule: On-call, can include evenings and weekends

On-call, can include evenings and weekends Deadline: Friday, November 27, 2026 at 5:00pm (internal and external)

Good fit if you need flexible, part-time work and can be available on short notice. You’ll do the same core cleaning and light maintenance as regular custodians, helping keep library buildings safe and tidy while picking up hours around your other commitments.

Employer: BMI Hospitality Management (Hilton Garden Inn Tacoma Downtown)

(Hilton Garden Inn Tacoma Downtown) Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: 12:00pm – 8:00pm shifts

shifts Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

You’ll keep hotel common areas and outdoor walkways clean, respond to guest requests, and handle light maintenance. Perks include medical, dental, vision (after qualifying period), 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, Tacoma paid leave, free parking, overtime pay for 10 holidays, and potential monthly bonuses up to $125.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you know someone who likes active, hands-on work, share this with them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.