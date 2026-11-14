Tacoma’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to grow into management or just get steady hours. Here are a few standout customer-facing roles hiring now.

Employer: McMenamins Elks Temple

McMenamins Elks Temple Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time (Assistant Manager)

Full-time (Assistant Manager) Salary: Not listed

This role helps run the Elks Temple bottle shop — ordering, merchandising, inventory, and leading the team while also serving guests. Comes with strong perks and discounts (cheap hotel rooms, wine and merch discounts, shift food credits, insurance, 401(k), PTO) and room to grow into head manager.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

(EssilorLuxottica) Location: Tacoma Mall, Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time Assistant Manager

Assistant Manager Pay Range: $17.65 – $31.85/hour + possible bonus/commission

Lead on the sales floor, coach the team, and keep the store looking sharp while growing your retail leadership skills. Good fit if you like fashion, customer service, and want career growth in a global eyewear brand with benefits, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Hourly, shifts between 5:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Hourly, shifts between 5:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. Salary: Not listed

Front-line role at a busy, employee-owned grocery store, working the register or self-checkout and helping customers. Good for someone 16+ who wants steady hours, a fast pace, and a path into a large, growing company with strong benefits and an employee stock ownership plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — each employer often has more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.