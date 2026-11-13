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Tacoma
Council Member Hines shares key priorities
9 days ago
Tacoma City Council Member John Hines is highlighting his work on housing, public safety, and animal welfare in District 1. Residents can watch a video message where he explains these priorities in more detail: https://t.co/s8OlkdAewX
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tacoma
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