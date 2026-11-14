Tacoma’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and being on the move. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: TRA Medical Imaging / Mobile Mammo NW

TRA Medical Imaging / Mobile Mammo NW Location: Tacoma / Fife, WA (travel around Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap & nearby counties)

(travel around Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap & nearby counties) Type: Per diem / part-time

Pay: $26.98–$32.10/hr (+ 15% shift differential while per diem)

Drive a custom RV-style mobile mammography coach, help with patient check-in, and support community screening events. Good fit if you’re comfortable with large vehicles, like working with people, and want a healthcare-related role without needing a CDL.

Employer: Reed Trucking & Excavating, Inc.

Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$50.00/hr

Requirements: Class B CDL with HazMat endorsement

Hands-on role doing oil changes, lube work, and basic maintenance on dump trucks and heavy equipment. Strong pick if you’ve got mechanical skills, like working with tools, and want room to grow in an excavating company.

Employer: Ghuman Transport Inc

Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $250–$500 per day

Schedule: Local routes, home daily

Drive commercial trucks on local runs, loading and securing freight and following GPS routes. Good for CDL drivers who want steady local work, home every day, and are comfortable with different trailer types.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local transport jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.