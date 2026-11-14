undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Tacoma transportation jobs with multiple local driving roles
Tacoma’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and being on the move. Here are a few local roles worth a look.
Mobile Mammo Driver & Operations Coordinator
- Employer: TRA Medical Imaging / Mobile Mammo NW
- Location: Tacoma / Fife, WA (travel around Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap & nearby counties)
- Type: Per diem / part-time
- Pay: $26.98–$32.10/hr (+ 15% shift differential while per diem)
Drive a custom RV-style mobile mammography coach, help with patient check-in, and support community screening events. Good fit if you’re comfortable with large vehicles, like working with people, and want a healthcare-related role without needing a CDL.
Lube Technician / Heavy Equipment Mechanic
- Employer: Reed Trucking & Excavating, Inc.
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00–$50.00/hr
- Requirements: Class B CDL with HazMat endorsement
Hands-on role doing oil changes, lube work, and basic maintenance on dump trucks and heavy equipment. Strong pick if you’ve got mechanical skills, like working with tools, and want room to grow in an excavating company.
Local CDL Driver – Home Daily – Biweekly Pay
- Employer: Ghuman Transport Inc
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $250–$500 per day
- Schedule: Local routes, home daily
Drive commercial trucks on local runs, loading and securing freight and following GPS routes. Good for CDL drivers who want steady local work, home every day, and are comfortable with different trailer types.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local transport jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.