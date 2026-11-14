Tacoma’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with new spots opening and hotels staying full. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and keeping guests happy.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for residents in a senior living community with no late nights and a focus on home-style meals. Offers a wide range of potential benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO for eligible roles) and chances to grow into lead cook or dining manager positions.

Employer: BMI Hospitality Management

Location: Tacoma, WA – Downtown

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk team at a busy downtown Hilton Garden Inn, handling schedules, training, guest issues, and daily operations. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, paid holidays, vacation, free parking, and hotel discounts after the qualification period.

Employer: BMI Hospitality Management (Hilton Garden Inn Tacoma Downtown)

Location: Tacoma, WA – Downtown

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (plus potential monthly bonuses up to $125)

Keep hotel linens clean and organized by sorting, washing, drying, folding, and tracking supplies. Includes access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, paid holidays, free parking, and hotel discounts after the qualification period.

Employer: Burger Seoul

Location: Central Tacoma, WA (Division & Sprague Ave)

Type: Part-time (daily and weekend shifts)

(daily and weekend shifts) Pay: $18.00–$24.00 per hour + tips (after training; tips average $35–$55 per shift)

Join a new brick-and-mortar burger spot as a line cook or cashier in a fast, scratch-kitchen setting. Food handler’s permit required; they’ll train you and bump pay from $18/hr during a two-week training to $18–$24/hr based on performance, plus tips.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have more than one opening or shift option.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.