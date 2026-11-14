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Tacoma
🤝 Tacoma Community & Social Services Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Tacoma’s social services scene is busy right now, with new roles focused on mental health, disability support, and early learning. If you like helping people one-on-one and out in the community, these are worth a look.
Peer Support Specialist
- Employer: LUCID LIVING
- Location: Tacoma, WA (in-person at SafetyNet peer respite center)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, professional development assistance
You’ll use your own lived experience with mental health to support guests at a peer respite center, build long-term relationships, and do outreach in the community. Good fit if you want flexible hours, in-person work, and a clear path to grow in the peer workforce.
New Journeys Education and Employment Specialist
- Employer: LUCID LIVING
- Location: Tacoma, WA 98444 (hybrid – community, home, and clinic)
- Type: Full-time/Other
- Pay: $27.12 – $32.66/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, on-the-job training, paid time off, professional development assistance
Work with youth and young adults (15–40) experiencing first episode psychosis, helping them reach school and work goals out in the community. Great if you have a human services or social work background and like being out of the office, partnering with employers, schools, and families.
Residential Coordinator (Pierce County)
- Employer: Service Alternatives
- Location: Tacoma, WA
- Type: Full-time (6 a.m.–2 p.m., Sunday–Thursday)
- Pay: $23.90 – $26.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) + match, FSA, EAP, flexible schedule, paid time off, PayActiv earned-wage access
Entry-level leadership role supporting adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in residential settings—help with schedules, appointments, and daily living skills. Good step up if you already have direct care experience and want more responsibility without giving up client contact.
Regional Director and Family Support Specialist
- Employer: Yes For Early Success!
- Location: Tacoma, WA 98402 (must live in/near Pierce County; hybrid with ~50% travel)
- Type: Full-time (36–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $24.00 – $31.00/hour (DOE)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) + match, retirement plan, EAP, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid time off, professional development
Hybrid role where you both lead regional early learning work and provide direct family support for ECEAP programs, especially with BIPOC family child care providers. Ideal if you have an associate degree+ and love coaching educators, doing home visits, and organizing family engagement.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tacoma’s best community roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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