Tacoma’s social services scene is busy right now, with new roles focused on mental health, disability support, and early learning. If you like helping people one-on-one and out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: LUCID LIVING

LUCID LIVING Location: Tacoma, WA (in-person at SafetyNet peer respite center)

(in-person at SafetyNet peer respite center) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, professional development assistance

You’ll use your own lived experience with mental health to support guests at a peer respite center, build long-term relationships, and do outreach in the community. Good fit if you want flexible hours, in-person work, and a clear path to grow in the peer workforce.

Employer: LUCID LIVING

LUCID LIVING Location: Tacoma, WA 98444 (hybrid – community, home, and clinic)

(hybrid – community, home, and clinic) Type: Full-time/Other

Pay: $27.12 – $32.66/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, on-the-job training, paid time off, professional development assistance

Work with youth and young adults (15–40) experiencing first episode psychosis, helping them reach school and work goals out in the community. Great if you have a human services or social work background and like being out of the office, partnering with employers, schools, and families.

Employer: Service Alternatives

Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time (6 a.m.–2 p.m., Sunday–Thursday)

(6 a.m.–2 p.m., Sunday–Thursday) Pay: $23.90 – $26.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) + match, FSA, EAP, flexible schedule, paid time off, PayActiv earned-wage access

Entry-level leadership role supporting adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in residential settings—help with schedules, appointments, and daily living skills. Good step up if you already have direct care experience and want more responsibility without giving up client contact.

Employer: Yes For Early Success!

Location: Tacoma, WA 98402 (must live in/near Pierce County; hybrid with ~50% travel)

(must live in/near Pierce County; hybrid with ~50% travel) Type: Full-time (36–40 hours/week)

Pay: $24.00 – $31.00/hour (DOE)

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) + match, retirement plan, EAP, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid time off, professional development

Hybrid role where you both lead regional early learning work and provide direct family support for ECEAP programs, especially with BIPOC family child care providers. Ideal if you have an associate degree+ and love coaching educators, doing home visits, and organizing family engagement.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tacoma’s best community roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.