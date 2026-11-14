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Tacoma
⚠️ Swasey Library closing Dec 15–mid-Feb for major upgrades
12 days ago
🚧 Swasey Library closing Dec 15, 2026 for upgrades
The Swasey Library (7001 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma) will be closed for construction from Tuesday, December 15, 2026, until mid-February 2027.
The project will replace failing windows and doors, refresh furniture, improve landscaping, and update the children’s and teen areas, including a new play structure and teen gaming space.
During the closure:
- Swasey materials and services will not be available
- Book drops at Swasey will be closed; the closest is Wheelock Library
- Items checked out will auto-renew up to 3 times unless there’s a hold
- No overdue fines are charged
- You can extend checkout by calling staff at any TPL location
- If you usually pick up holds at Swasey, you can choose a new pickup spot; if you don’t, your holds will go to Wheelock Library
Nearby open branches:
- Wheelock Library – 3722 North 26th St
- South Tacoma Library – 3411 South 56th St
- Main Library – 1102 Tacoma Avenue South
More Info: Tacoma Public Library Swasey branch to close Decem...
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