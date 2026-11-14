🚧 Swasey Library closing Dec 15, 2026 for upgrades

The Swasey Library (7001 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma) will be closed for construction from Tuesday, December 15, 2026, until mid-February 2027.

The project will replace failing windows and doors, refresh furniture, improve landscaping, and update the children’s and teen areas, including a new play structure and teen gaming space.

During the closure:

Swasey materials and services will not be available

be available Book drops at Swasey will be closed ; the closest is Wheelock Library

; the closest is Items checked out will auto-renew up to 3 times unless there’s a hold

unless there’s a hold No overdue fines are charged

are charged You can extend checkout by calling staff at any TPL location

If you usually pick up holds at Swasey, you can choose a new pickup spot; if you don’t, your holds will go to Wheelock Library

Nearby open branches: