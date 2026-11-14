Looking for a new feline friend in Tacoma, WA? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

Jill Valentine is a tiny black-and-white kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Jill Valentine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

Houston is a beautiful gray-and-white adult cat. If you’d like a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, Houston may be the calm friend you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Houston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

Marky is a young gray kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to show him the ropes. Kittens like Marky do best with time, patience, and lots of gentle play.

👉 Meet Marky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Phone: (253) 383-2733

Sam is a fluffy gray-and-white kitten with a medium-length coat. He’ll need regular brushing as he grows, plus a home that’s ready for kitten curiosity and fun.

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Tacoma, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County at (253) 383-2733 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.