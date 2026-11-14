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🐱 Sweet Tacoma Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Tacoma, WA? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for someone just like you.
Jill Valentine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
Jill Valentine is a tiny black-and-white kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Jill Valentine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Houston
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue and white
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
Houston is a beautiful gray-and-white adult cat. If you’d like a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, Houston may be the calm friend you’re looking for.
👉 Meet Houston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
Marky is a young gray kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to show him the ropes. Kittens like Marky do best with time, patience, and lots of gentle play.
👉 Meet Marky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sam
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue and white
- Shelter: Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
- Phone: (253) 383-2733
Sam is a fluffy gray-and-white kitten with a medium-length coat. He’ll need regular brushing as he grows, plus a home that’s ready for kitten curiosity and fun.
👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Tacoma, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County at (253) 383-2733 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.