Tacoma’s staying busy, and so is the local job market. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Two Maids Tacoma

Two Maids Tacoma Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time (with part-time options)

Full-time (with part-time options) Pay: $18.00–$25.00 per hour + tips

Weekday-only cleaning work with no nights, weekends, or holidays. You’ll stay active, clean homes, get paid training, mileage reimbursement, and work with a small, supportive team.

Employer: MultiCare Health System – Tacoma General Hospital

Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: 0.8 FTE, Day shift (Friday–Monday)

Pay range: $20.63–$31.41 per hour

Entry-level hospital housekeeping on the day shift, helping keep patient areas clean and safe. Comes with a full benefits package and room to grow inside a large local health system.

Employer: NAES Corporation (Tacoma LNG Facility)

Location: Port of Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (with some on-call/weekends as needed)

Full-time, Monday–Friday (with some on-call/weekends as needed) Pay range: $61.67–$69.33 per hour + annual performance bonus

High-paying industrial maintenance role working on pumps, compressors, valves, and cryogenic equipment at the Tacoma LNG facility. Best for experienced techs (about 8+ years in industrial maintenance) who want steady day shifts and don’t mind a safety-heavy, outdoor/industrial environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.