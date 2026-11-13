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💰 Tacoma Accounting & Finance Jobs With Multiple Openings
Tacoma’s money world is busy right now—banks, wealth firms, and property managers are all hiring. If you like numbers and staying organized, this is a good moment to make a move.
Portfolio & Trading Associate
- Employer: Financial Insights Wealth Management
- Location: Tacoma, WA (in person, hybrid possible after intro period)
- Salary: $75,000 – $110,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
This role supports investment management, trade execution, and daily portfolio operations with ETFs, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds. Great fit if you’re analytical, love markets, and want to grow toward deeper portfolio analysis and investment research, with strong benefits and a 401(k) match.
Bookkeeper - Entry Level (Property Management)
- Employer: Prosper Property Management
- Location: Tacoma, WA (in person)
- Salary: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Perfect for early-career accounting folks who like detail work and clear systems. You’ll handle AP/AR, bank recs, and general ledger using tools like QuickBooks Online and AppFolio, and get hands-on experience with both corporate and non-profit books.
Personal Banker
- Employer: KeyBank
- Location: 1425 E 72nd Street, Tacoma, WA (branch role)
- Salary: $20.67 – $31.25 per hour + incentives
- Type: Full-time
Client-facing role where you open accounts, help with loans and deposits, and coach people on their financial wellness. Good match if you’re social, sales-minded, and like building long-term relationships with both personal and small business clients.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; the best accounting and finance spots in Tacoma tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.