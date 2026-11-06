📣 Tacoma Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Tacoma’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in food, beverage, and building products. If you like being out in the field, growing accounts, and owning a territory, these are worth a look.

Employer: Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. Location: Tacoma, WA (South Puget Sound territory)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $88,900 – $143,000/year + quarterly bonus or commission

Lead residential territory sales for a major construction products brand, calling on builders, distributors, and specifiers. You’ll grow sales across all product lines, coach dealer reps, run trainings and demos, and spend time on jobsites and customer visits.

Employer: J&J Snack Foods

Location: Tacoma, WA (role ideally based in Seattle/Issaquah)

Type: Full-time (director-level)

Full-time (director-level) Salary: Not listed

High-impact role owning Costco sales strategy for brands like SUPERPRETZEL, ICEE, and Dippin’ Dots. You’ll manage national account P&L, lead growth plans, work closely with Costco’s buying offices, and travel 50–70% to keep programs and launches on track.

Employer: Columbia Distributing Company

Location: Tacoma / Puyallup, WA

Type: Full-time, outside sales (exempt)

Salary: $44,000 – $47,000/year + potential incentives/bonuses

Field sales role focused on Red Bull in local stores and accounts. You’ll build displays, hit distribution and promo goals, manage a route, and grow relationships with store decision-makers while keeping an eye on local competitors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.