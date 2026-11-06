🚚 Tacoma Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Roles & $50K+ Options

Tacoma’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight and warehouse work staying strong. If you like fast-paced days and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Tacoma, WA (Puyallup-area warehouse)

(Puyallup-area warehouse) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $29.50/hour

Pick and stage decorative flooring products using a cherry picker, counterbalance, and reach truck in a busy distribution center. This is a physical, team-focused role with overtime potential, solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, stock purchase plan), and paid vacation, sick time, holidays, and volunteer time.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Tacoma, WA (Puyallup-area warehouse)

(Puyallup-area warehouse) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $31.75/hour

Lead a small team (4–6 people) in the order picking and put-away areas, making sure shipments go out on time and inventory stays accurate. Good fit if you have a few years of warehouse experience and want a step up into coaching, daily huddles, and process improvement, with the same strong benefits package as other Floor & Decor roles.

Employer: TOTE Maritime Alaska

Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $67,000/year (target $50,000 – $52,000/year)

Office-based role handling shipment documentation, cargo rating, and invoicing for freight moving between the Lower 48 and Alaska. Great if you like data, problem-solving, and working with customers; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation and sick time, 10+ holidays, and potential annual bonus.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.