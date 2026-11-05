💰 Tacoma Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings, $80K+ Options

Tacoma’s finance scene is busy right now, from national advisory firms to local businesses needing hands-on help with the books. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Baker Tilly Canada

Baker Tilly Canada Location: Tacoma, WA (hybrid details to be discussed with recruiter)

(hybrid details to be discussed with recruiter) Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,600 – $135,800 (Tacoma range)

(Tacoma range) Work with client executives on SOX, internal controls, and enterprise risk for a fast-growing national consulting firm. Good fit if you have 3+ years in risk/advisory or audit and want clear career growth and exposure to complex, multi-national clients.

Employer: Baker Tilly Canada

Baker Tilly Canada Location: Tacoma, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead high-level tax planning for high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts, and family offices at a major advisory firm. Ideal if you’re a CPA or JD with 15+ years in private wealth tax and want to own and grow a practice while mentoring a team.

Employer: Hospitality Development Groups

Location: Tacoma, WA 98408 (in person)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour (DOE)

Keep day-to-day accounting tight using QuickBooks Desktop and Online, handling AP/AR, payroll, reconciliations, and financial reports. Great for someone detail-focused who wants flexible part-time work with paid sick time and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.