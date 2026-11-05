📣 Tacoma Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tacoma has some solid sales roles right now, from entry-level car sales to higher-paying territory management. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lotus Sales (for Lotus Pest Control )

Lotus Sales (for ) Location: Tacoma, WA (outside sales)

(outside sales) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base plus commission (10–15% on eligible services)

You’ll inspect homes, recommend pest and moisture solutions, and earn commission on services you sell. No pest control experience needed – they provide paid training, equipment, and ongoing support.

Employer: CarHop

Location: Tacoma, WA (on-site at dealership)

(on-site at dealership) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $21–$22 per hour

Help customers find the right vehicle while enjoying a set schedule (store closes early evenings and is closed Sundays), full health benefits, PTO, paid holidays, and a 401(k) with company match. Good fit if you like a steady paycheck, clear hours, and growth potential.

Employer: Butler Recruitment Group (for a mobile industrial hardware company)

(for a mobile industrial hardware company) Location: Tacoma, WA (on the road in a mobile store)

(on the road in a mobile store) Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$90,000 per year

Run your own fully stocked mobile industrial hardware store, calling on B2B customers in a set territory. This is a higher-level role for someone with strong B2B sales experience and a stable work history who can purchase or lease a mobile store vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.