Q’s Restaurant, a new Southern restaurant in Lakewood, plans to open by late 2026 or early 2027 in the former home of Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 10019 59th Ave. SW. Kristine Sherred/ksherred@thenewstribune.com

The owner of Hot Fish House, known for fried catfish and a giant turkey leg stuffed with and surrounded by all manner of Southern specialties, will soon introduce a full-service restaurant in the former Ram Restaurant and Brewery in Lakewood.

Quinton Gethers is hopeful he can reach the finish line to open Q’s Restaurant — with a tagline of a “taste of Southern charm” — by the end of the year. The black-and-gold signs went up in October.

He has been working on the approximately 8,000-square-foot space since April, he said, super-cleaning the carpet in the main dining room, which boasts a tall fireplace and several built-in, half-circle booths. (The Ram in Lakewood closed in September 2025, but its other locations in Washington, including on Ruston Way, continue.) He spruced up the Ram’s old tables and chairs, painted the walls a Kelly-green hue and hung interesting images of animals in unusual settings, some in military garb. He already fielded inquiries for the generously sized private banquet room.

The Ram company constructed the building in 1988, about 17 years after debuting its brewpub concept in what became Lakewood Towne Center. It feels somewhat of that era, with a cool greenhouse-style room in the front of the dining room paired with high ceilings throughout the rest of the public space. The large bar and lounge area — tucked around the corner from the long, open kitchen and dining room — remains.

The menu will feature some of the specialties Gethers has been serving at Hot Fish House, which opened in 2022 at 3926 100th St. SW, and his first restaurant less than a mile north, Bleu Note Restaurant and Lounge, which closed that same year. Gethers retired in 2015 from a 30-year military career, most as an intelligence analyst and then at Veterans Affairs. Born and raised in the South, with family still in South Carolina and Mississippi, he said he turned to restaurants because “I just love to cook.” His brother, it turns out, is a chef in Charleston and will likely fly in to assist with the opening of Q’s.

As for the menu, fried chicken will be central to the theme. His inspiration stems from two key sources, he said in November: Roots Chicken Shak in Dallas by celebrity chef Tiffany Derry, who uses duck fat, and the bird at Husk, an acclaimed restaurant in Charleston founded by chef Sean Brock but now under new ownership.

Some of the dishes also available at Hot Fish House will make their way to Q’s, likely updated for the new concept. They include fried catfish, those turkey wings, shrimp and grits, plus additions such as oxtails and barbecue pig feet. Expect a few fish dishes, both fried and grilled, as well as ample legumes — field peas, lima beans and red beans.

“I want to do it the way we do it back home,” said Gethers.

Q’s will serve lunch and dinner, he added, and he anticipates Sunday brunch with live music.

Q’s Restaurant