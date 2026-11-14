Youth volunteering with Tacoma nonprofit Innovative Change Makers renovate the exterior of Bob’s Bar-B-Q Pit in Hilltop on Oct. 18, 2026. Antoine Hayden

If you’ve noticed some newly painted siding on the front of the iconic Bob’s Bar-B-Q Pit in Hilltop, you can thank a group of youth volunteers for stepping up to the plate.

Nearly every Sunday since late September, a group of teens has been hard at work outside the longtime barbecue joint, removing rotting paneling, replacing insulation, sanding, painting, measuring and cutting wood.

Most of the kids are in middle or high school. They’re volunteering through the Innovative Change Makers nonprofit, founded by Tacoma resident Brian Gatewood Sr. to empower young people through positive social interactions and prepare them for future careers.

Gatewood said he visited Bob’s Bar-B-Q Pit for the first time two years ago and immediately felt like “it’s one of those places that you feel like is home.” He ended up chatting with one of the owners, Carolyn Littles, who told him the whole story of Bob’s, which was founded in 1948 and remains family-owned.

After noticing the wear and tear on the building, Gatewood said he was inspired to help restore the Black-owned business. The work has been satisfying for the youth, he said.

“One of the bigger things is listening to the kids talk about the work that they’ve done, and knowing they’ll be able to drive by and be like, ‘I had a part in doing that,’ for years and years to come,” Gatewood said.

Some of the kids who volunteer have been arrested or involved in the justice system in one way or another, he said. The work gives them responsibility and a meaningful way to contribute, work together, learn new skills and find pride and ownership in uplifting others, Gatewood said.

“A lot of this ushers into violence prevention, also. Now they have a pathway to create revenue,” he said.

Youth replace the paneling on the front of Bob’s Bar-B-Q Pit in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood on Oct. 18, 2026. Antoine Hayden

Gatewood said he experienced “a lot” of incarceration as a youth, starting at age 11 until he was 17. He was charged as an adult and served penitentiary time. Upon his release, he decided he would never experience that again. Gatewood began to work in the nonprofit sector, went back to school to get his degree and founded Innovative Change Makers to be an example and mentor to others.

“My dad decided that he didn’t want to be a part of our lives, and so I was faced with trying to figure out how to be a man, but on my own. The things that I thought were manly, turned out to not be. A lot of violence, just feeling like I had to take on this persona of toughness in all aspects and carry all the weight of things that I was experiencing on my shoulders and not talk to anybody about it,” he said. “Now I’m in these positions to work with that same population of youth that I was a part of, and talk to them from a place of understanding and let them know how you start doesn’t have to be how you finish. We are the captains of our own ship. We can make these decisions to change and do things differently.”

Auburn resident G’marii Anderson said he hasn’t been involved in the justice system but started volunteering with the nonprofit when he was a freshman in high school. Now graduated and 18, Anderson helped remove moss from the Bob’s building and repaired the sidewalk. Anderson said he learned how to balance on a ladder and install paneling.

“When I first started getting involved, it was definitely something I looked forward to every time. I remember being like, ‘Yeah, no, I can’t get involved in certain things because if I get in trouble, I’m not going to be able to go participate this weekend in the activity,’” he said. “If I ever had anything that I was having trouble with, I was definitely able to go to the adults like Brian. So it definitely has helped me stay out of those situations.”

‘We’re still on Hilltop’

Jonathan Clark said Bob’s Bar-B-Q Pit is the oldest BBQ restaurant in Washington and one of the oldest Black businesses still open in the state. Jonathan owns the business with his brother Michael Clark and his mother, Carolyn Littles. Carolyn’s parents, Bob and Elizabeth Littles, opened the restaurant in 1948 at 1318 Court D. Elizabeth sold the business in 1983 after Bob passed in 1974, but the family reopened the restaurant by popular demand in 1989 at 911 S. 11th St.

The volunteer work couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Finances are short these days. And with the new laws and tariffs and everything else, it’s very costly to make improvements on your property,” Clark said, noting the price of beef in particular has increased significantly in recent years. “At this point, we are so busy just taking care of the clientele that we already have, and then trying to make sure that our product is still superior to others.”

Clark said the business plans to put out a GoFundMe soon to help the family afford additional needed repairs and upgrades to the building, which they own. Watching the youth learn skills he learned in shop class is really rewarding, like how to paint or use a saw, screwdriver or measuring tape, he said. Most of the youth wear a smile after.

“Every person should know something about manual labor. It gives you a sense of pride when you complete a project. Then you can say, ‘My hands did that,’” Clark said, something that’s even more important in the digital age of AI. “It teaches something that they never felt before. And sometimes that’s just enough to deter you from making the wrong decision.”

Carolyn Littles said the barbecue recipe is still the same as her father made it all those years ago. She grew up in the restaurant, as did her sons, and now at age 86 she still works there, answering the phones and greeting customers.

Clark, who is the restaurant’s general manager and “pit master,” said he gets his own sense of pride serving BBQ to generations of Tacomans.

“Some of the customers come in, and it’s like, maybe the grandson of the people that used to come here when I was a little kid or even before I was even born,” he said. “I’ve served their mother, their father, their grandkids, their great grandkids now. That’s a motivating thing. You’re still in your community, too. We’re still on Hilltop. That’s where I was pretty much born and raised.”