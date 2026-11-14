Federal Way coach Marcus Yzaguirre, left, addresses his team after Federal Way’s win over Snohomish in the opening round of the Class 3A state high school football tournament in Washington at Federal Way Memorial Stadium on Nov. 13, 2026. JON MANLEY/jon.manley@thenewstribune.com

Results, recaps, stats and more from Week 11 (state tournament first round) of the high school football season around the South Sound will be posted on this page over the weekend.

FRIDAY’S GAMES (NOV. 13)

FEDERAL WAY 54, SNOHOMISH 15

It’s almost unfair how many options Cordae Norling has in the Federal Way passing attack.

There’s electric playmaker Tayven Collins, a New Mexico commit. Sprinkle in 6-foot-3 sophomore Justin Suega, who already looks like a Division I receiver. Then how ‘bout a little of 6-foot-2, 220-pound bowling ball junior Kaicen Carter, who’s already a coveted Division I linebacker prospect?

There are some other options, too. All of them were on display in Federal Way’s 54-15 rout of visiting Snohomish in the opening round of the Class 3A state football tournament at Federal Way Memorial Field on Friday night.

Norling, a sophomore, completed 31-of-41 passes for 450 yards and six passing touchdowns. He rushed for another.

“I’ve been playing with (the receivers) since I was little, so just our chemistry, it’s gonna be there for forever. … It makes it easy, you know? If they’re not open, my pocket presence, mobility, scramble drill, we can just make stuff happen, no matter what.”

The dizzying offensive performance sealed Federal Way’s first state tournament win since 2014. Just how tough is it to match up against all of Federal Way’s offensive firepower?

“It’s really, really tough,” Federal Way coach Marcus Yzaguirre said. “Because you can double 0, you can try to double 9, then he’s going to throw it to 1, 20, 11, 8, 21. Shoot, it doesn’t matter!”

Federal Way will face the winner of No. 4 Eastside Catholic and No. 13 Ferndale in the state tournament quarterfinals. Eastside Catholic is the heavy favorite, which would set up an intriguing matchup with several high-profile recruits on both sides.

“I’m always going to pick us, but they’re a good team, and I’m excited,” Norling said.

MOUNT TAHOMA 38, RAINIER BEACH 20

Stand up, Tacoma. For at least a night, Seattle is Tacoma’s little brother. The T-Dome is a finer landmark than the Space Needle. Pike Place takes second fiddle to Ruston Way.

Mount Tahoma, the No. 11 seed, drove north and defeated No. 6 Rainier Beach on Friday night. The drive back home on southbound I-5 must have been sweet.

Beach took an early lead but Mount Tahoma scored 28 points in the second half and held the Vikings to just six second-half points in the upset.

KD Davis rushed for three touchdowns. Boogie Durr and DJ Morales rushed for a touchdown apiece.

Defensively, Quentin Hodge had five pass break-ups and didn’t allow a catch, locking down Beach’s top two receivers.

“Our guys stepped up and answered the challenge in the second half,” Mount Tahoma coach Keith Terry said. “We have an identity as a physical team and that’s how we played in the second half. Proud of all our guys tonight.”

TUMWATER 49, BLACK HILLS 6

Tumwater probably didn’t expect a rematch with Black Hills this soon. The T-Birds defeated their district rivals three weeks ago, 67-6.

Things didn’t change much this time around, in the opening round of the state tournament. Running back Tyler Briscoe led Tumwater with 101 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Junior running back Jacob Riedl rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

While it ultimately didn’t matter against Black Hills, Tumwater coach Willie Garrow pointed to two fumbles and an interception on offense as things he’d like the team to clean up.

“The way we executed on offense and defense wasn’t up to our standard as a program, and that’s my responsibility,” he said. “I have to do a better job as the head coach to get our kids to play up to the standards that we need to uphold.”

Defensively, senior defensive lineman Landon Anchors had 10 tackles, five tackles for loss and forced two fumbles. Senior defensive lineman Hans Bergford had five tackles, a tackle for loss and recovered three fumbles, one of which was a touchdown.

While Garrow hopes to see cleaner football, he kept the win in perspective.

“Anytime you can win a playoff game at home, move onto the quarterfinals, and get out of the game relatively healthy, it’s a positive day,” he said. “We’ll get a couple of guys back next week who were dinged, and we will get ready for a very tough opponent in either Woodland or North Kitsap. Both have explosive offenses, and obviously we will have to play cleaner and more disciplined if we want to advance.”

KENNEDY CATHOLIC 29, EMERALD RIDGE 14

Sometimes, a cushion helps.

Kennedy Catholic scored 22 of its 29 points in the first half, leading 22-0 at halftime against the visiting Jaguars. The hole was too big for Emerald Ridge to climb out of.

Jordan Noel had a receiving touchdown for the Lancers. Kael Copeland rushed for two touchdowns.

Defensively, Jamari Jones had an interception had Jordan Noel had 13 tackles.

“We had some kids step up on place of a few injured guys this week,” Kennedy Catholic defensive coordinator Maui Borden said. “Offensive line played a great game up front. Emerald Ridge was a physical football team.”