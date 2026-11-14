The view of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains and the Narrows bridges from 10th Street on the west slope of Tacoma on Saturday, July 13, 2024. There will be overnight lane closures headed from Gig Harbor to Tacoma on Nov. 13, 2026. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

If you’re driving from Gig Harbor to Tacoma on Friday night, plan ahead.

The two right lanes approaching the 2007 bridge on eastbound State Route 16 will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 to 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The ramps from 24th Street and 36th Street to eastbound state Route 16 will also close.

The closures will allow crews to clean the joints on the bridge, according to WSDOT.

Drivers will need to stay in the left lanes to cross the bridge, and drivers on 24th Street and 36th Street will see signed detours to access eastbound State Route 16 from Olympic Drive.

The two left lanes approaching the bridge will also be closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.

During the closure from Friday night and into Saturday morning, the toll booths will be closed. Drivers headed to Tacoma will stay in the left lanes to go onto the bridge and will be billed through their Good To Go! account or receive a bill in the mail if they do not have one.

WSDOT urges drivers to slow down, pay attention and plan ahead.