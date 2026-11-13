Airplanes are parked on the tarmac after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

All U.S. flights have been stopped following a nationwide ground halt issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a post to the social media formerly known as Twitter, X.com, the Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said communication problems at air traffic control centers prompted the order.

Here’s what to do if your flight in Washington state was affected:

Why were all U.S. flights halted?

The FAA said the halt was “out of an abundance of caution” in response to the air traffic control center communication issues.

Tri-Cities Airport Director Buck Taft said the issue meant towers can’t talk to each other, per Tri-City Herald reporting.

For safety reasons, the ground stop was ordered until at least 8 p.m.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, the Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there is no indication the issue stems from any kind of attack.

Are Washington state airports affected by the ground stop?

All commercial flights in the U.S. on the ground at the time of the order are affected, including those in Washington state.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport confirmed departures out of the airport are temporarily suspended.

A note on the airport’s website states updates will be provided when more information is available, and for travelers to check with their airline for specific flight information.

At the Tri-Cities Airport, five flights have been canceled and 12 others are currently delayed as of 3:15 p.m., according to Herald reporting.

What is a ground stop?

According to the FAA, ground stops are a process used by the administration that require aircraft meeting specific criteria to remain on the ground despite planned takeoff times or conditions.

Flights in the air are not affected by ground stops and can generally continue to their planned arrival destination.

While isolated ground stoppages may occur in certain areas or through specific airlines, nationwide ground stoppages are rare. There have been only two others in the last 25 years.

The most recent was in January 2023 when a pilot alert system went offline.

How can I check on my WA flight during the nationwide ground freeze?

If flying out of SeaTac, use the app or website to check with your airline for updates.

Updated information on your flight may also be available through your airline’s app.