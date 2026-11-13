undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
State Round 1: TNT's Game of Week, predictions for every South Sound matchup
By Jon Manley,10 days ago
State tournaments are here, with high school football opening-round games being played across Washington this weekend.
Here’s our Game of the Week pick in the South Sound, along with our predictions for every local matchup.
GAME OF THE WEEK
CLASS 3A: NO. 5 FEDERAL WAY (9-1) VS. NO 12 SNOHOMISH (8-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Federal Way Memorial Field
First team to 50 points wins? Two of the state’s most explosive offenses take center stage in Federal Way on Friday night. Federal Way, the 3A NPSL runner-up, has scored more than 50 points in all but one game since welcoming quarterback Cordae Norling in Week 5. Look for him to target Kaicen Carter and Justin Suega as the top passing game targets, but Federal Way coach Marcus Yzaguirre has praised Norling’s ability to spread the ball around to everyone. New Mexico commit, defensive back Tayven Collins leads a talented defense that racked up three pick-six interception returns in last week’s playoff game. Defensive lineman Chester Melele-Tala racked up three sacks last week and has been a difference maker. Snohomish will look to get its receivers to the edge on the fly sweep and counter with running back Bryson Acosta, who has 1,384 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Snohomish will find some points, but Federal Way has too many elite athletes.
TNT pick: Federal Way 42, Snohomish 28
PREDICTIONS FOR EVERY SOUTH SOUND MATCHUP
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Puyallup over No. 16 Richland
No. 2 Lake Stevens over No. 15 Curtis
No. 3 Sumner over No. 14 Olympia
No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin over No. 13 Eastmont
No. 5 Kennedy Catholic over No. 12 Emerald Ridge
CLASS 3A
No. 1 O’Dea over No. 16 Lincoln
No. 3 Enumclaw over No. 14 Kelso
No. 5 Federal Way over No. 12 Snohomish
No. 11 Mount Tahoma over No. 6 Rainier Beach
No. 7 Stanwood over No. 10 Lakes
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Tumwater over No. 16 Black Hills
No. 2 Lynden over No. 15 Fife
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy over No. 12 Eatonville
No. 10 Franklin Pierce over No. 7 West Valley
CLASS 1A
No. 7 Cascader Christian over No. 10 La Center
No. 5 Mount Baker over No. 12 Tenino