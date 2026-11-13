Sumner running back Santos Hernandez Ruiz (22) dodges Emerald Ridge defenders as he carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Sumner. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

State tournaments are here, with high school football opening-round games being played across Washington this weekend.

Here’s our Game of the Week pick in the South Sound, along with our predictions for every local matchup.

GAME OF THE WEEK

CLASS 3A: NO. 5 FEDERAL WAY (9-1) VS. NO 12 SNOHOMISH (8-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Federal Way Memorial Field

First team to 50 points wins? Two of the state’s most explosive offenses take center stage in Federal Way on Friday night. Federal Way, the 3A NPSL runner-up, has scored more than 50 points in all but one game since welcoming quarterback Cordae Norling in Week 5. Look for him to target Kaicen Carter and Justin Suega as the top passing game targets, but Federal Way coach Marcus Yzaguirre has praised Norling’s ability to spread the ball around to everyone. New Mexico commit, defensive back Tayven Collins leads a talented defense that racked up three pick-six interception returns in last week’s playoff game. Defensive lineman Chester Melele-Tala racked up three sacks last week and has been a difference maker. Snohomish will look to get its receivers to the edge on the fly sweep and counter with running back Bryson Acosta, who has 1,384 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Snohomish will find some points, but Federal Way has too many elite athletes.

TNT pick: Federal Way 42, Snohomish 28

PREDICTIONS FOR EVERY SOUTH SOUND MATCHUP

Sumner inside linebacker Lane Babb (5) grabs hold of Emerald Ridge quarterback Brayden Paulino (1) on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, during a game in Sumner. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Puyallup over No. 16 Richland

No. 2 Lake Stevens over No. 15 Curtis

No. 3 Sumner over No. 14 Olympia

No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin over No. 13 Eastmont

No. 5 Kennedy Catholic over No. 12 Emerald Ridge

CLASS 3A

No. 1 O’Dea over No. 16 Lincoln

No. 3 Enumclaw over No. 14 Kelso

No. 5 Federal Way over No. 12 Snohomish

No. 11 Mount Tahoma over No. 6 Rainier Beach

No. 7 Stanwood over No. 10 Lakes

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Tumwater over No. 16 Black Hills

No. 2 Lynden over No. 15 Fife

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy over No. 12 Eatonville

No. 10 Franklin Pierce over No. 7 West Valley

CLASS 1A

No. 7 Cascader Christian over No. 10 La Center

No. 5 Mount Baker over No. 12 Tenino