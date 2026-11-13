Alice Jo Sandholm Locke is pictured in an undated photograph. Alice Jo, 5, died Aug. 13, 2026, on a property south of Graham. Courtesy Patience Sandholm

The 5-year-old girl who died in August on a property south of Graham died of multiple traumatic injuries, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday. Sheriff’s deputies have said forensic testing supported the conclusion that a dog attacked her.

Alice Jo Sandholm Locke died Aug. 13 while spending the day with her grandmother. A 911 caller reported her missing. The Sheriff’s Office has said an aggressive dog came at arriving deputies, and a woman came out to restrain it. Deputies later shot and killed a dog found near the girl’s body so they could render aid to her.

In a phone call Friday evening, Alice Jo’s mother, Josie Locke, said she still has unanswered questions about what happened to her daughter. Locke said the loss has been hard on her and her family, and she still struggles to sleep knowing she’ll never see Alice Jo again.

“We love her, and we miss her every day,” Locke said.