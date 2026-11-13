Rumi, Mira and Zoey of HUNTR/X are heading to arenas around the world as part of the 'KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour,' launching in June 2027. Netflix

There will be not one but two chances to see “KPop Demon Hunters” come to life on stage at the Tacoma Dome next year.

The wildly popular movie, which debuted on Netflix in 2025, has been turned into a “a next-generation K-pop concert experience unlike anything fans have seen, heard, or felt before,” according to a press release.

The Golden World Tour will stop by the Tacoma Dome for two shows on Aug. 14, 2027. One show will be at 2 p.m. and another will be at 7:30 p.m.

The movie portrays the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X, who are secretly demon hunters. They face off against the fictional boy band the Saja Boys. The HUNTR/X songs in the movie, including the hit “Golden,” are sung by real-life performers Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.

“Powered by songs from Netflix’s most popular film of all time, beloved animated HUNTR/X characters – Rumi, Mira and Zoey – will interact with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring this fan-favorite K-pop girl group to life like never before (yes, that also includes the animated characters of the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger),” reads the press release.

The tour kicks off in June 2027 and will hit nearly 50 cities around the world.

“Every fan in attendance will play a part to show the world How It’s Done, Done, Done! More than a concert, this is a first-of-its-kind production that immerses fans in the storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, fan-favorite music and choreography, and special performances,” the press release continues.

Tickets for the Tacoma Dome shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20. You can also register online for the fan presale, which starts a day earlier. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.