Rick Truong caught about 5 pounds of Pacific market squid in three hours on Thursday at Point Defiance Marina Pier. Gavin Feek/gavin.feek@thenewstribune.com

It’s squidding time in the South Sound, and Tacomans are lighting up the water (and social media) with nets and jigs. November through February is peak squid-jigging season, and Pacific market squid are back in the South Sound by the millions.

Though there are always some resident squid in Puget Sound, migratory squid flush in and out by way of the Strait of Juan de Fuca every year, first showing up around Neah Bay in late May, then to Port Angeles in August, Edmonds in September, Elliott Bay and finally the South Sound in November and December, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

A colorful jig awaits a cast into gray Puget Sound waters, where it will hopefully entice a Pacific market squid. Gavin Feek/gavin.feek@thenewstribune.com

The best way to catch a squid is to jig for it. No, not the dance (though you’re welcome to do that once you’ve caught one). Jigging in fishing is when you pump and pull an artificial lure (called a jig) up and down in the water like a sewing machine.

Squid are attracted to the colorful jigs, which have multiple hooks, and, if you’re doing it right, they’ll grab hold of them. No bait necessary.

WDFW allows up to four jigs per line and a 10-pound bucket maximum of squid a day. That’s a lot of squid.

Where to jig for squid

Many Washingtonians set sail in their dinghies and Whalers between Browns Point and the Narrows. Some jig at night, as squid are attracted to light. Anglers cast their jigs off their bows, then shine spotlights down into the water.

Others just find themselves a good pier. Point Defiance Marina Fishing Pier is a popular spot.

Anglers jig for Pacific market squid from the Point Defiance Marina Fishing Pier on Thursday. Gavin Feek/gavin.feek@thenewstribune.com

Anda Steinacker has been squid jigging around Tacoma since 2020, mainly on the Point Defiance Marina Fishing Pier. She’s found it to be addictive and even makes her own jigs now. She started her own business (Livid Squid Jigs) and brings cases of her jigs down to the pier, selling them for $3 to $6 a pop.

“It’s pretty fun,” she told The News Tribune from the pier on Thursday morning. “You just cast it out there, let it sink down to the bottom, jig it up and down, and reel it back. When a squid attacks it, it feels like you hit the bottom.”

“Watch out for the ink!” Rick Truong, a squid fisher on the pier, told The News Tribune on Thursday. “You let them get the ink out in the water. If you don’t, you bring it up, and they shoot the ink out on everybody.”

Anda Steinacker and Rick Truong talk squid on the Point Defiance Marina Fishing Pier on Thursday. Gavin Feek/gavin.feek@thenewstribune.com

As for how they taste, opinions differed on the pier. Another fisherman named Rick (who was friends with the other Rick, but withheld his last name) yelled, “They taste like the ocean!” when I asked around.

Truong said it depends on how you cook them.

“Some people deep fry. Some people stir fry. Some people stuff it. They’re kind of chewy, but they’re good,” he said.

The Ricks each had two half-full 10-pound buckets and said they’d been out on the pier since 7 a.m., which meant they’d been squidding for roughly three hours by the time I got there.

In their opinion, it might take a little longer, but day squidding is better than at night.

“You can’t see anything at night,” Truong said. “And it’s cold.”

Squid jigging requires an up and down motion, like a sewing machine. Gavin Feek/gavin.feek@thenewstribune.com

Squid fishing is open year-round in Washington, except at marine preserves and conservation areas. Jiggers will need an active shellfish/seaweed license available online. The Point Defiance Marina Store no longer sells fishing licenses, but it’ll rent you jigs and a pole.

Squid jigging under gray November skies is about as PNW as it gets. But once you get addicted to it, it seems the gray skies and even the squid don’t matter as much as the company.

“We’ve been friends a long time,” Truong said of his friend jigging next to him.

“Don’t believe a word he says,” the other Rick replied.