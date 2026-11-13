Five men were arraigned on second-degree attempted child rape on Nov. 12, 2026 for trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl in Fife. State Journal-Register/USA TODAY Network, Reuters

Update: Two more men have been charged with second-degree attempted child rape after being caught in a sting by the Fife Police Department.

One man, 43-year-old Cosmo Bertucci Jr., contacted a profile police made for a 13-year-old named “Nycole” and arranged to meet her for sex on Nov. 9, according to court documents. When he arrived at the undercover location, police found cash on him.

The other man, 30-year-old Zachary Ernevad, messaged “Becky,” a different profile created by police of a 42-year-old woman trafficking her 12- and 13-year-old daughter. Ernevad arranged to pay for sex with “Becky’s” 13-year-old daughter, court documents say, and showed up at the undercover location on Nov. 11. Police also found cash on Ernevad when they arrested him.

Prosecutors charged both men with second-degree attempted child rape and commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Bertucci also faces a charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Bertucci’s arraignment was Thursday morning, and the court issued a $20,000 bail. Ernevad was released on personal recognizance.

Neither of them are allowed to contact minors be on school grounds or playgrounds, court documents say. Bertucci also can’t be within 1,000 feet of minors or use a device that has the internet except to contact his attorney.

Original post: Five men have been charged with second-degree attempted child rape after allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl in Fife.

All five were arraigned Thursday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court. They are 57-year-old Vincent Feaster, 45-year-old Boualian Chaykhane, 40-year-old Jesse Crocker, 29-year-old Nathan Hull and 26-year-old Mark Kuzmych.

Each has been charged with second-degree attempted child rape, commercial sexual abuse of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Chaykayne faces an additional charge of obstructing a law enforcement officer after he allegedly tried to run away from police and resist arrest.

The arrests came from a sting operation by the Fife Police Department, according to court records. Officers visited a prostitution website and made a profile for a 13-year-old girl named “Nycole.” When the men asked “Nycole” for pictures, officers sent an age-regressed photo of a police officer, and “Nycole” claimed she had run away from home.

Each man allegedly messaged the girl individually on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 and struck a deal with the girl to pay her in exchange for sex. They then allegedly tried to meet up with her in a room in Fife — even after “Nycole” said how old she was.

Court documents don’t say where in Fife the arrests happened because the location is used during undercover operations.

During the arrests, officers allegedly found money and condoms on each of the men. Kuzmych and Feaster also had pills, and Chaykhane had three grams of marijuana and a bottle of whiskey, court records show.

Kuzmych and Chaykane both lied to “Nycole” and told her they were 19 years old, documents say. Crocker claimed he was only going to meet up with “Nycole” to convince her to stop soliciting sex online.

Feaster and Kuzmych have a criminal history, according to court records. The other three men have clean records.

Feaster: Served five years in a prison in North Carolina for a 1991 charge of carrying a firearm and 60 months for a 1992 charge for carrying a firearm. He also has a 2004 charge of assaulting a government employee and a 2006 charge for giving fictitious information to an officer. In Washington state, he had a 2014 deferral in Kent Municipal Court for patronizing a prostitute, but it was dismissed.

Served five years in a prison in North Carolina for a 1991 charge of carrying a firearm and 60 months for a 1992 charge for carrying a firearm. He also has a 2004 charge of assaulting a government employee and a 2006 charge for giving fictitious information to an officer. In Washington state, he had a 2014 deferral in Kent Municipal Court for patronizing a prostitute, but it was dismissed. Kuzmych: Two felony no-contact order violations, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, violating a domestic violence no-contact order, third-degree malicious mischief domestic violence, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without an ID, reckless driving, domestic violence harassment and third-degree malicious mischief. Court documents do not give dates or locations for these previous charges.

Four of the five men will be released on personal recognizance, meaning they don’t have to pay bail and can be released from custody as long as they show up to all of their court hearings and obey all the court’s conditions. Kuzmych faces a $25,000 bail.

All five men are forbidden from contacting minors, visiting schools or playgrounds, using an electronic, internet-accessible device for anything except contacting their attorneys, or leaving Pierce, King, Thurston and Kitsap counties.

Hull, Kuzmych and Crocker are also forbidden from being within 1,000 feet of minors.