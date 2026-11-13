Puyallup head coach DJ Mims moves along the sidelines during a game against Graham-Kapowsin on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Puyallup. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

When Luke Parker broke Puyallup High’s single-season touchdown receptions record in last week’s playoff win over Lewis & Clark, he didn’t have to go far to find the previous record holder.

Dane Looker was standing on the sideline, in fact, when Parker recorded his record-breaking 19th touchdown catch. Looker, who played with quarterback Brock Huard in the mid-1990s, is Puyallup’s receivers coach.

“Congratulations,” he told Parker, a senior captain. “You earned it.”

Looker went on to play at the UW and in the NFL.

“It was really rewarding to hear,” Parker said. “But you know, I’m not satisfied. I feel like the state’s championship’s our goal as a team.”

That goal is within reach. The WIAA’s state high school football tournaments begin this week across Washington. Puyallup, which is 10-0, is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A tournament.

At this point in the season, Puyallup is the state’s undisputed No. 1 team. Just look at the resume.

A 57-14 road win over Rocky Mountain, one of Idaho’s top programs.

A 32-14 win over Bellevue, which is a 3A title contender.

A 43-42 overtime road win over Lake Stevens, the No. 2 seed in the 4A state tournament.

A 36-34 road win over two-time defending state champion Sumner, which is the No. 3 seed in this year’s 4A state tournament.

A 44-0 win over Emerald Ridge, another state tournament team.

A 31-24 overtime win in the 4A SPSL championship game over Graham-Kapowsin, which is the No. 4 seed in the 4A state tournament.

The Vikings are also nationally ranked, coming in at No. 60 in this week’s MaxPreps Top 100.

How’d Puyallup get here? Multiple elements came together, most notably the rapid ascension of the program’s second-year head coach.

THE RIGHT HIRE

DJ Mims can coach. The second-year Puyallup coach, who played high school football at Franklin Pierce (2007-11), turned Mercer Island into a surprise contender. In his last season, the Islanders went 10-1.

His offenses are balanced and explosive. This season, quarterback Noah Smith has 2,591 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. Puyallup’s running backs have combined for 1,985 yards on the ground. Parker (920 yards, 19 touchdowns on 51 receptions) has been the breakout star in the slot, replacing graduated Lawson Looker, who had similar success a season ago.

“(DJ) does a great job of scheming people open while also feeding the ball to our good running backs, very dynamic running backs,” Parker said. “I feel like it’s hard to stop if we have both sides of the offense firing.”

Puyallup's Noah Smith (11) hands off the ball to Puyallup's Malcolm Akuffo (6) during a game against Graham-Kapowsin on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Puyallup. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

Because of the offseason work Parker did with Smith, Mims knew early on Parker was due for a big year, especially when he racked up four touchdowns in a Week 1 win.

“Him and Noah really took the time in the offseason to work on timing, throwing, chemistry and all that, and everything is paying off,” Mims said. “I couldn’t be happier for Luke. He embodies everything we want in a kid at Puyallup, just to be a leader, a community guy, great grades, loved in the school.”

Puyallup's Malcolm Akuffo (6) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Graham-Kapowsin in overtime on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Puyallup. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

The high-flying passing attack draws headlines, but Puyallup runs the football as well as anyone in 4A. The proximity of Mercer Island to teams like Bellevue, O’Dea and Eastside Catholic influenced how Mims wanted to build Puyallup.

Passing is great, but even in 4A, some notable state champions from the South Sound — Sumner in 2024 and 2025, and Graham-Kapowsin in 2021 — won titles largely because of dominant ground games.

Mims said he and his coaching staff — which consists of 26 coaches, some paid and some volunteers — took advantage of the WIAA’s expanded summer practice schedule as soon as he took over.

“July, when everybody else is maybe going home or going on break, we’re coming out here and practicing, getting better within our scheme, getting the mental side of things, fundamentals, all of that.”

The other side of the coin has been culture building: holding players accountable, treating the stars with the same standard as the bench players, etc.

Puyallup’s Michael Pulalasi (20) carries the ball with pressure from Graham-Kapowsin defenders on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Puyallup. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

TRANSFERS ARE PART OF THE PICTURE, BUT NOT ALL OF IT

Puyallup has benefitted from some notable transfers since Mims took over. Quarterback Smith transferred from Central Kitsap. Linebacker Michael Pulalasi came from Lakes. Running back Malcolm Akuffo started his career at Emerald Ridge. On last year’s team, offensive lineman Ah Deong Yang came from Roosevelt, and Jayden Woodland came from Fife.

Mims hears all of it. He knows people are quick to discredit Puyallup’s success because of the transfers, and he’s quick to counter.

“The bulk of all the highly-coveted, recruited players that are on our team are Puyallup guys,” Mims said.

Mims pointed to Parker, senior receiver and Boise State commit J’Isaiah Mitchell, sophomore defensive lineman and national recruit Kitiona Tupua, four-star offensive lineman and UW commit Gecova Doyal, junior defensive back Markel Newell and others.

“All kids that have been in the program since their freshman year,” Mims said.

He’s also aware that transferring is part of the game now, especially since the WIAA loosened transfer rules recently and allows student-athletes a one-time transfer during their high school careers.

“Kids and families are going to do what they feel is best for their kids,” he said.

Puyallup players enter the field before a game against Graham-Kapowsin on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Puyallup. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

If that means kids and families gravitate to Puyallup, where the program is well marketed on social media and the team is winning big, then so be it. As long as it falls within the rules, Mims said he’s happy to coach whoever is in the program.

“Kids want to be part of a school that’s winning,” he said. “And I think what people miss is, when a kid transfers here, they’ve got to go through a process, and that process isn’t with the coaches at the high school. That process is going through the district, the athletic director that’s at the high school, and they’re the ones that determine if a kid is going to be eligible or not, per the WIAA rules.”

Puyallup is far from the only program that has benefitted from transfers in recent years. Graham-Kapowsin routinely sees fresh faces at its program, and 4A SPSL peer Sumner has, too. In fact, last year’s TNT state player of the year Lance McGee, who went on a historic postseason tear for Sumner and led the Spartans to their second straight state title, transferred from Davis (Yakima) ahead of his senior year.

A heavy rain falls on a game between Puyallup and Graham-Kapowsin on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Puyallup. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

Federal Way, which has been a solid football program and an occasional fringe Top 10 team, is now a 3A state title contender this postseason thanks to an influx of transfers last offseason.

In other sports, Rainier Beach’s success with transfers in boys basketball is well documented, including last year’s national No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes. Puyallup’s baseball program has long attracted transfers. The list goes on.

“You’re trying to focus on your kids and winning and doing a good job with the culture, making sure your kids are academically sound, but then you go on social media, and you see people attacking our program, and it’s tough to deal with,” Mims said.

“But I tell my kids, man, we can deal with arrows from the outside, but we can’t deal with internal things. So that’s what we try to focus on.”

THE PATH AHEAD

Puyallup opens the postseason on Saturday afternoon against No. 16 Richland and with a win will face the winner of No. 8 Moses Lake and No. 9 Tahoma in the quarterfinals. A possible rematch with No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin looms in the semifinals, or potentially a matchup against No. 5 Kennedy Catholic (if the Lancers get by a sneaky-good Emerald Ridge team, that is).

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Lake Stevens, No. 3 Sumner and undefeated No. 6 Skyview will duke it out. Whoever ends up in Puyallup’s path, the Vikings are four wins away from a perfect season and a state championship. It would be Puyallup’s first title since 1987.

Puyallup has been here before, riding into last year’s state tournament unscathed before McGee-led Sumner spoiled the party in the state semifinals. This year’s group hopes a number of tight games against quality opponents this season will bring better fortune.

“I feel like the biggest difference this year is just keeping our head down and just not being satisfied where we’re at,” Mims said. “We beat some top-ranked teams and got some hard-earned wins, but I feel like those will just get us battle-tested for later on, which I feel like is the biggest difference in this team than our last team. We’re just more battle-tested.”

While a Puyallup state championship might serve to amplify the program’s critics, it’d cement Mims’ place as one of the state’s elite coaches, if he isn’t there already.

“I feel like we’re in a really good spot,” Mims said.