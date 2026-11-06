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Playoffs: TNT's football Game of Week, predictions for every South Sound matchup
By Jon Manley,8 days ago
The “Round of 32” is here, with high school football playoff games being played across Washington this weekend.
Here’s our Game of the Week pick in the South Sound, along with our predictions for every local matchup.
GAME OF THE WEEK
No. 17 Camas (6-3) vs. No. 16 Olympia (7-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Ingersoll Stadium (Olympia)
Olympia will look to bounce back after the Bears were stopped in their tracks by back-to-back Class 4A state champion Sumner last week in a 38-8 loss. Olympia kept things a little closer against Graham-Kapowsin in early October, though, and has improved under first-year coach Cary Nagel. Senior running back Ibrahima Diallo is averaging nearly 200 yards per game on the ground and has racked up 21 touchdowns. Camas, meanwhile, will be eager to get to the 4A state tournament after the Papermakers have fallen short of lofty preseason expectations this year. Camas fared well against 4A SPSL opponent Curtis in September in a 41-14 win. Skyview had Camas’ number this year, but I think the Papermakers are heading into the postseason with some positive momentum. The matchup between Diallo and Camas senior running back Thor Brody should be fun.
TNT pick: Camas 28, Olympia 21
PREDICTIONS FOR EVERY SOUTH SOUND MATCHUP
FRIDAY’S GAMES (NOV. 6)
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Puyallup over No. 32 Lewis and Clark
No. 3 Sumner over No. 30 Stadium
No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin over No. 29 Juanita
No. 5 Kennedy Catholic over No. 28 Arlington
No. 6 Skyview over No. 27 Bethel
No. 9 Chiawana over No. 24 Curtis
No. 11 Tahoma over No. 22 North Creek
No. 15 Emerald Ridge over No. 18 Eastlake
No. 17 Camas over No. 16 Olympia
CLASS 3A
No. 3 Enumclaw over No. 30 Capital
No. 5 Federal Way over No. 28 West Seattle
No. 22 Gig Harbor over No. 11 Ridgeline
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Tumwater over No. 32 Chief Sealth
No. 7 Selah over No. 26 Black Hills
No. 9 Franklin Pierce over No. 24 Washougal
No. 14 East Valley of Yakima over No. 19 Fife
No. 15 Eatonville over No. 18 Squalicum
No. 17 Orting over No. 16 Cedarcrest
CLASS 1A
No. 3 Lynden Christian over No. 22 Annie Wright
SATURDAY’S GAMES (NOV. 7)
CLASS 4A
No. 8 Moses Lake over No. 25 Kentwood
CLASS 3A
No. 4 Eastside Catholic over No. 29 Decatur
No. 8 Lakes over No. 25 Cheney
No. 10 Mount Tahoma over No. 23 Sedro-Woolley
No. 17 Lincoln of Tacoma over No. 16 Peninsula
CLASS 1A
No. 4 Rochester over No. 21 Castle Rock
No. 6 Cascade Christian over No. 19 Omak
No. 12 Tenino over No. 13 Riverside