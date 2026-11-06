Playoffs: TNT's football Game of Week, predictions for every South Sound matchup

Graham-Kapowsin’s Malik Burs (6) knocks the ball from the grasp of Puyallup's Siosaia Malietufa (12) on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Puyallup, Wash. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

The “Round of 32” is here, with high school football playoff games being played across Washington this weekend.

Here’s our Game of the Week pick in the South Sound, along with our predictions for every local matchup.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Olympia running back Ibrahima Diallo (5) runs in a touchdown losing Capital's Carter Armstrong (4) on the way during the first half of the game at Ingersoll Stadium, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Olympia, Wash. Brian Hayes/The News Tribune archives

No. 17 Camas (6-3) vs. No. 16 Olympia (7-2)

7 p.m. Friday at Ingersoll Stadium (Olympia)

Olympia will look to bounce back after the Bears were stopped in their tracks by back-to-back Class 4A state champion Sumner last week in a 38-8 loss. Olympia kept things a little closer against Graham-Kapowsin in early October, though, and has improved under first-year coach Cary Nagel. Senior running back Ibrahima Diallo is averaging nearly 200 yards per game on the ground and has racked up 21 touchdowns. Camas, meanwhile, will be eager to get to the 4A state tournament after the Papermakers have fallen short of lofty preseason expectations this year. Camas fared well against 4A SPSL opponent Curtis in September in a 41-14 win. Skyview had Camas’ number this year, but I think the Papermakers are heading into the postseason with some positive momentum. The matchup between Diallo and Camas senior running back Thor Brody should be fun.

TNT pick: Camas 28, Olympia 21

PREDICTIONS FOR EVERY SOUTH SOUND MATCHUP

FRIDAY’S GAMES (NOV. 6)

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Puyallup over No. 32 Lewis and Clark

No. 3 Sumner over No. 30 Stadium

No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin over No. 29 Juanita

No. 5 Kennedy Catholic over No. 28 Arlington

No. 6 Skyview over No. 27 Bethel

No. 9 Chiawana over No. 24 Curtis

No. 11 Tahoma over No. 22 North Creek

No. 15 Emerald Ridge over No. 18 Eastlake

No. 17 Camas over No. 16 Olympia

CLASS 3A

No. 3 Enumclaw over No. 30 Capital

No. 5 Federal Way over No. 28 West Seattle

No. 22 Gig Harbor over No. 11 Ridgeline

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Tumwater over No. 32 Chief Sealth

No. 7 Selah over No. 26 Black Hills

No. 9 Franklin Pierce over No. 24 Washougal

No. 14 East Valley of Yakima over No. 19 Fife

No. 15 Eatonville over No. 18 Squalicum

No. 17 Orting over No. 16 Cedarcrest

CLASS 1A

No. 3 Lynden Christian over No. 22 Annie Wright

SATURDAY’S GAMES (NOV. 7)

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Moses Lake over No. 25 Kentwood

CLASS 3A

No. 4 Eastside Catholic over No. 29 Decatur

No. 8 Lakes over No. 25 Cheney

No. 10 Mount Tahoma over No. 23 Sedro-Woolley

No. 17 Lincoln of Tacoma over No. 16 Peninsula

CLASS 1A

No. 4 Rochester over No. 21 Castle Rock

No. 6 Cascade Christian over No. 19 Omak

No. 12 Tenino over No. 13 Riverside