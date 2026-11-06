Week 10: TNT's final high school Top 10 team rankings in Washington

Puyallup's Michael Pulalasi (20) celebrates his play against Graham-Kapowsin on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Puyallup, Wash. Pulalasi carried the ball just short of the end zone. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

Here are The News Tribune’s Week 10 (final) Top 10 team rankings for Washington’s four largest classifications: 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

CLASS 4A

1. Puyallup (9-0)

2. Lake Stevens (7-1)

3. Graham-Kapowsin (7-2)

4. Sumner (8-1)

5. Skyview (9-0)

6. Kennedy Catholic (8-1)

7. Moses Lake (8-1)

8. Eastmont (8-1)

9. Chiawana (8-1)

10. Bothell (8-1)

The skinny: Puyallup is the state’s undisputed No. 1 after beating Graham-Kapowsin in the 4A SPSL championship game last week. Puyallup boasts regular season wins over No. 2 Lake Stevens, No. 3 G-K and No. 4 Sumner, as well as 3A No. 2 Bellevue.

CLASS 3A

1. O’Dea (9-0)

2. Bellevue (8-1)

3. Eastside Catholic (8-1)

4. Federal Way (8-1)

5. Enumclaw (7-0)

6. Rainier Beach (7-2)

7. Mount Tahoma (5-3)

8. Southridge (8-1)

9. Lakes (7-1)

10. Stanwood (9-0)

The skinny: Eastside Catholic remains in the No. 3 spot after a close win over No. 6 Rainier Beach last week, which likely helped the Crusaders in the eyes of the state seeding committee also, after a lopsided loss to O’Dea earlier.

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater (9-0)

2. Anacortes (7-1)

3. Archbishop Murphy (5-2)

4. Lynden (7-2)

5. Prosser (9-0)

6. W.F. West (8-1)

7. Selah (8-1)

8. West Valley of Spokane (8-1)

9. Franklin Pierce (7-2)

10. Eatonville (7-2)

The skinny: Eatonville cracks the Top 10 after beating Orting, 31-14. The Cruisers enter the playoffs as one of the state’s hottest teams, rattling off four straight wins (including wins over Franklin Pierce and Orting) after dropping contests to Washington and Fife early on.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (9-0)

2. Lynden Christian (6-2)

3. Cashmere (8-1)

4. Mount Baker (6-3)

5. Rochester (9-0)

6. Zillah (7-2)

7. Tenino (7-2)

8. Cascade Christian (7-1)

9. Meridian (5-4)

10. Nooksack Valley (6-3)

The skinny: Not much movement this week. It should be an entertaining postseason, with any of the top five teams in play. Can anyone knock off juggernaut Royal?