Officials monitoring Pierce County poultry facility after detecting bird flu

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tacoma. Brian Hayes/The News Tribune archives

The Washington State Department of Agriculture detected bird flu in a Pierce County commercial poultry facility, according to a Thursday news release from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

No human cases of bird flu have been identified at the facility, the release said. The risk to the public is low.

The facility is under quarantine, and eggs from infected birds are being destroyed, the release said. The WSDA is working with the facility’s veterinarian to prevent the spread of illness.

Chicken and eggs from other farms remain safe to eat, the release said.

Washington state law protects information identifying farmers and their facilities from public disclosure, which is why the health department did not name the poultry facility. That is to encourage farmers to report concerns and help the public during an agriculture emergency, the release said.

This instance of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, was the first in a commercial facility in Washington this year, according to the release.

Bird flu has been detected in wild and domestic birds in Washington since 2022.

No person-to-person spread of bird flu has been identified in the United States, the release said.

You can help prevent the spread of bird flu by not touching wild animals, even if they look healthy. The health department also suggests avoiding eating unpasteurized dairy products and to not feed them to pets.

Those who work with infected birds should wear personal protective equipment, the release said.

Flock owners, especially those within 6 miles of a detection, can self-report the health of their flock using the online surveillance reporting tool and interactive map.

If your flock of birds experiences sudden death or onset of illness, the Washington State Department of Agriculture has a sick bird hotline that can be reached at 800-606-3056.