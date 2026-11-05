New wood-fired pizza restaurant opening this weekend in East Pierce County

Cascadia Pizza Co. is known for wood-fired pies served in a casual, family-friendly setting. A new restaurant in Bonney Lake opens Nov. 7. Courtesy/Cascadia Pizza Co.

Bonney Lake’s newest family-friendly restaurant will open Saturday, Nov. 7, with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. and a raffle to win free pizza for a year.

Cascadia Pizza Co., which started in Enumclaw as a single food truck in 2015, has partnered with a young but ambitious employee, 22-year-old Jacob Andrew, on the new franchise in the Route 410 plaza just east of the roundabout at 224th Avenue East.

The company operates four other restaurants in the region and in recent years expanded to franchising in other states including Idaho, Oregon and Arizona with another in Texas en route. The Bonney Lake location will be its first franchise in Washington state, TNT Diner previously reported, and the first in Pierce County but likely not the last.

“I started working at Cascadia when I was 16, and I never imagined that six years later I’d be opening my own location,” he said in a press release this week. “I’ve grown up with this company in so many ways. To have the opportunity to take everything I’ve learned and build something of my own is pretty incredible.”

Bonney Lake franchise owner Jason Andrew started working at Cascadia Pizza at their Maple Valley restaurant as a teenager. Courtesy/Cascadia Pizza Co.

The brand is known for fresh, wood-fired pies served in a casual, family-friendly setting. Courtesy/Cascadia Pizza Co.

The brand is known for wood-fired pies (10-inch personal, $12-$17, or 14-inch large, $21-$29.50) served in a quick-service format with “light table service” — meaning staff brings food to you, checks in and offers more drinks during your visit. With seating for around 90 people and a private dining area for up to 15, the Bonney Lake outpost will serve a similar menu to its sister spots, including the brick-and-mortar in Maple Valley and a brewpub in Bellevue.

Beyond the classic margherita and pepperoni, modern spins range from The Nona with pepperoni, hot honey, ricotta and basil to the Cascadia Margherita that adds a tomato-herb situation and balsamic. On the “white pie” side, a garlic sauce welcomes toppings like bacon, apple and gorgonzola on the Wenatchee or chicken, garlic, mushrooms, goat cheese and pesto on the Tahoma. A couple of hefty barbecue-sauce pies round out the list, such as the Cowboy with bacon, sausage, Mama Lil’s peppers, green bell pepper and a buffalo drizzle.

The black-tiled, wood-fired oven will also bake breadsticks made from the same dough, sweet pies inspired by s’mores and apple pie, and wings ($12 for a half-dozen, $20 for a dozen).

In a video shared mid-October on Facebook and Instagram, Andrew stood outside the somewhat nondescript warehouse-style building at 22503 97th St. as crews actively hung the circular Cascadia Pizza Co. sign. Then stepping inside, he showed off the tall walls, some covered in contemporary black slats, and pointed out where several 100-inch television screens would be situated for all things Seattle sports and the Italian oven.

The Bonney Lake restaurant is located just east of the 224th St. roundabout off Route 410 in Bonney Lake, at 22503 97th St. E. Courtesy/Cascadia Pizza Co.

Bonney Lake is their first in Pierce County but likely not the last, founders Christian Buck, Thomas Reinhard and Calvin Freatman told TNT Diner this summer. In growing the company, which now employs more than 100 people in Western Washington, they said they have tried to focus on providing an affordable, family-friendly space with good food, a positive work culture and, in the franchise sphere, local owners with a strong sense of their own community. Having a food truck for special-event catering is also core to the business model, they said.

Although Neapolitan-style pies are best enjoyed hot out of the oven, the Bonney Lake restaurant will offer online ordering for takeout as well as delivery. Sip on draft and packaged beer, wine, soda and other NA drinks.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, the first 100 customers through the door can enter a raffle to snag 52 gift cards, each valid for one free personal-sized pizza and redeemable at any Cascadia restaurant in Washington.

Cascadia Pizza - Bonney Lake