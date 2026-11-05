Can I check if my WA neighbor voted - and how? Here's which info is available

Ballots are placed into a Pierce County ballot drop box on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Tacoma, Wash. Liesbeth Powers/lpowers@thenewstribune.com

The 2026 midterm election has come to a close, with millions of Washington state voters casting their ballots.

Hundreds of thousands of ballots had yet to be counted as of Thursday, Nov. 4, according to the Washington State Secretary of State.

As results come in, many people wonder who voted — and how they cast their votes.

Can you look at someone else’s voting history in Washington state?

Here’s what to know:

How can I track my ballot in Washington state?

The Washington State Secretary of State’s Office runs VoteWA.gov, a website that allows voters to update their information and track their ballot.

By entering your first and last name and date of birth matching your voter records, you can access updated information on your ballot’s status. This portal should only be used to access your own information.

Who’s registered to vote in Washington state?

It is possible to use other resources to see who is registered to vote in Washington state, and the last time they exercised their right to cast ballots.

Under Washington state law, updated information on all voters is available upon request through the Secretary of State.

It is a felony to use the voter information for advertising purposes.

Additionally, there are multiple websites dedicated to updating active voter lists across the country in an accessible manner, such as VoteRef.com.

Vote Ref has updated listings for registered voters in all states where that information is available. It shows the date the individual registered to vote, and the last time they had a ballot accepted in their county.

In some states, party affiliation information is also included.

However, this information is not made public in Washington state.

Can I see how someone else voted in Washington state?

It is not possible to see how anyone filled out their ballot in Washington state, due to the ballot processing methods used.

Once a voter’s signature is verified, the contents of their ballot are separated from the envelope. Even elections staff do not know who voted one way or another due to this separation.

Online databases cannot track how individuals vote, as no votes are associated with a specific individual.

“Every voter in the United States is guaranteed the right to a secret ballot in general elections,” the Center for Election Innovation and Research said. “A secret ballot means no one can find out how a person voted unless the voter chooses to share that information.”