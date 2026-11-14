All American Atlas

Reese’s is bringing back its oversized Peanut Butter Cup Pie for Thanksgiving 2026. For home cooks and holiday hosts, the appeal is simple: it is a ready-made dessert built from the brand’s classic chocolate and peanut butter, not a recipe that needs oven time.

What Reese’s is selling this Thanksgiving

The Hershey Company said on November 12 that Reese’s Pie is returning for Thanksgiving 2026 after its earlier limited release drew strong demand. The company describes it as a 9-inch dessert that weighs more than 3 pounds and is made from Reese’s milk chocolate and peanut butter.

This is not a traditional baked pie with crust and filling. Hershey says it is essentially a supersized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup shaped like a pie, designed to look at home on a Thanksgiving dessert table while offering the same candy flavors shoppers already know.

That distinction matters because it sets this product apart from homemade peanut butter pie recipes and brand recipe pages that use cream cheese, whipped topping, or graham cracker crusts. The Thanksgiving 2026 story is about a commercial, limited-edition Reese’s Pie sold as a finished dessert, not a bake-at-home or no-bake recipe.

Food & Wine also reported on the pie’s return on November 12, matching the core details in Hershey’s announcement. That includes the product’s size, weight, and holiday positioning as a shareable dessert for Thanksgiving gatherings.

When it goes on sale and how much it costs

According to Hershey, Reese’s Pie goes on sale November 16, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET through the brand’s online shop. The listed price is $49.99, and the company says there is a limit of two pies per order while supplies last.

Hershey also says fans can join a waitlist ahead of the launch to get a reminder before sales open. The company adds that the pie has also been available in limited quantities at select club locations, though it did not list those stores in the announcement reviewed for this article.

For shoppers planning Thanksgiving menus, the timing is important. Because the online sale starts less than two weeks before the holiday and quantities are limited, this is more like a special seasonal drop than a standard grocery bakery item that can be picked up anytime.

That means anyone hoping to serve it should treat it as a limited-release candy product with a holiday format, not as a widely stocked pie guaranteed to be on shelves throughout November.

Why this candy product is getting holiday attention

Part of the attention comes from the product’s earlier run. Hershey said the original 2021 Reese’s Pie sold out quickly, and Food & Wine reported that the first release sold out in less than two hours, helping explain why the company is bringing it back for another Thanksgiving season.

The product also plays into a larger holiday shift toward shortcut desserts. Many hosts still bake from scratch, but a ready-made oversized candy pie offers a different lane, especially for gatherings where the dessert table already mixes bakery items, grocery finds, and nostalgic sweets.

In practical terms, Reese’s Pie fits households that want a centerpiece dessert without making one. It also fits hosts who already know their guests like peanut butter and chocolate more than pumpkin or pecan, especially at mixed-age gatherings where classic candy flavors can be an easy crowd-pleaser.

What it does not do is replace a conventional pie recipe in the kitchen. It is a branded, limited-edition holiday item, and that is exactly why it stands out: Reese’s is taking a familiar candy-aisle favorite and scaling it into a Thanksgiving dessert built for sharing.