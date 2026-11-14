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Texas Roadhouse diners may notice that one of the chain’s most recognizable table touches looks different now. The peanuts are still part of the experience, but the loose buckets and shell covered floors many customers remember have largely been replaced by individual bags and a tidier setup.

What Changed at the Table

Texas Roadhouse has long tied its dining room identity to roasted in shell peanuts and fresh baked rolls. In the company’s 2021 annual report, the chain said guests waiting for a table could enjoy complimentary peanuts, and that seated guests got rolls along with roasted in shell peanuts. That same filing also said that, because of the pandemic, peanuts were being served in individual bags and provided upon request.

That helps explain why some regulars feel like something familiar is missing when they sit down. The change was not described by the company as an end to peanuts. Instead, it was a shift in how they are handed out and managed inside the restaurant.

A March 12, 2025 report from the Daily Dot included a statement from a Texas Roadhouse spokesperson saying the company had “pivot to the branded on-table bags and buckets” and that peanuts remain “an iconic staple” at its restaurants. In other words, the peanut tradition is still there, but the presentation has changed from the old communal style many guests remember.

Why the Old Setup Faded

The pandemic appears to have been the clearest documented turning point. Texas Roadhouse’s own filing says the chain adopted individual bags as a result of pandemic conditions, and later reporting shows that format remained in use after the immediate disruption eased.

There is also a practical reason the old floor covered tradition has been harder to maintain. In the March 2025 Daily Dot story, a Texas Roadhouse server described the cleanup problem tied to peanut skins and shells on the restaurant’s floors. The report said many locations had already moved away from handing out free communal peanuts during the pandemic, and that the bags changed how guests handled the snack.

Some recent food coverage has echoed that same picture. Stories from The Takeout, Tasting Table, and other outlets have described a move away from loose table buckets and the once common shell tossing routine, while noting that free peanuts still appear at some locations in bagged form. That does not amount to a chainwide ban announcement from Texas Roadhouse, but it does show a broad change in how the tradition now looks in practice.

What It Means for Guests Now

For diners, the biggest takeaway is simple: missing peanut buckets do not necessarily mean Texas Roadhouse has stopped serving peanuts. The company statement reported by the Daily Dot says stores are actively giving them away, and workers in recent coverage described bags at the table rather than open containers.

That also means the experience can vary by location. Texas Roadhouse told the Daily Dot that peanuts remain part of the brand, while allergy guidance cited in that same report advised guests with peanut allergies to contact their local restaurant to ask whether peanuts are offered there. The chain’s menu materials also tell guests to inform their server about food allergies before ordering.

So if the tabletop looks cleaner than it used to, that is likely the reason. Texas Roadhouse did not remove peanuts from its identity, but it did change the format, first as a pandemic era adjustment and then as an ongoing operating choice that many guests still see today.