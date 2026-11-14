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McDonald’s has brought the Snack Wrap back to participating U.S. restaurants, with the item returning on July 10, 2025. The move puts a long-missed chicken item back on drive-thru menu boards, which is the kind of change regular customers tend to notice fast.

What McDonald’s confirmed about the return

McDonald’s announced the return in a company statement published June 3, 2025. In that statement, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger confirmed the timing in two short words, followed by the date: “It’s back.” and “7.10.25.” That gave the chain an official launch date after months of public hints and customer speculation.

The company’s U.S. menu pages now also list the Snack Wrap again, which shows the item has moved from teaser status to an active menu listing. McDonald’s describes the return as happening at participating restaurants, so availability can still vary by location. That matters for customers who rely on the drive-thru and expect the same board at every store.

Trade outlet Nation’s Restaurant News reported that McDonald’s said the Snack Wrap would return permanently on July 10 at participating restaurants. Food Network also reported that the returning item features crispy chicken strips, shredded lettuce and cheese in a flour tortilla. Those details line up with the product customers remember from its earlier run.

Why drive-thru regulars are likely to notice

A returning wrap changes more than one line on the menu. It gives customers another handheld chicken option that sits somewhere between a sandwich and nuggets, which can affect what people order during a quick stop. For regular drive-thru customers, that means a familiar item is back in the rotation without needing a full combo-style meal.

The return also follows years of customer demand. McDonald’s said fans “never gave up on the Snack Wrap,” and trade coverage has described the item as one customers continued to ask for long after it left many U.S. locations. That kind of pent-up demand is one reason a returning product can stand out quickly on a digital drive-thru board.

McDonald’s 2025 annual report said the company was focused on its “4Ds,” defined as Digital, Delivery, Drive Thru, and Development. In the same report, McDonald’s said it expected to build more excitement around chicken with the return of the Snack Wrap across several markets. That puts the item’s comeback in the middle of a broader push around chicken and convenience.

What shoppers should know before the next visit

The biggest practical detail is timing. McDonald’s announced the return on June 3, 2025, and began serving the Snack Wrap on July 10, 2025, at participating U.S. restaurants. If a nearby location follows the national rollout, customers checking the drive-thru board should expect to see the item listed with the chain’s chicken offerings.

McDonald’s menu information page for the Snack Wrap also carries the company’s standard allergy notice. McDonald’s says shared cooking and preparation areas, equipment, and utensils may lead to contact with other food products, including allergens. Customers with food allergies or special dietary needs are directed by the company to review ingredient information before ordering.

What the company has not done in the official announcement is spell out a national end date for the item’s return. Based on the company statement and restaurant trade reporting, the clearest confirmed point is that the Snack Wrap returned to participating U.S. McDonald’s restaurants on July 10, 2025. For drive-thru regulars, that means one of the most recognizable missing orders is no longer missing.