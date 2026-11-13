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A Tennessee Checkers and Rally’s franchise operator filed for Chapter 11 on October 28, 2026, and the case could affect restaurants tied to a broader four-state portfolio. So far, the filing points to one named debtor, not the national burger chain, and it does not by itself confirm a shutdown across all of the operator’s restaurants.

What the bankruptcy filing says

Federal bankruptcy records show Global Midsouth Holding Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Tennessee on October 28, 2026. The case is listed as No. 26-25929 and was assigned to Judge M. Ruthie Hagan. According to the petition details cited in court record databases and followup reporting, the filing came one day before a scheduled foreclosure auction connected to a Jackson, Tennessee, restaurant property.

Chapter 11 is a reorganization process, not a Chapter 7 liquidation. That distinction matters for customers and workers because a Chapter 11 case can give a business time to address debts while continuing to operate. At this stage, the court filing does not establish that the Jackson restaurant has closed, and it does not announce a chainwide shutdown.

Reporting based on the petition says Global Midsouth listed about $1.9 million in assets and about $1.3 million in liabilities. Revenue listed in the filing was reported as $860,000 in 2024, $800,000 in 2025, and $582,000 in 2026 through the October 28 filing date. The same reports said the petition included unsecured obligations to the Tennessee Department of Revenue and Madison County Waste Disposal, while total liabilities extended beyond those line items.

Why the “up to 16 locations” claim needs context

The number drawing the most attention is 16, but that figure needs careful framing. In July 2025, Checkers and Rally’s announced that Sedrick Turner, president of Global Midsouth Corporation, had acquired two Alabama restaurants, one in Huntsville and one in Tuscaloosa. Brand and trade publication reports said those additions expanded Turner’s portfolio to 16 Checkers and Rally’s restaurants across Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

That earlier 16-store figure described Turner’s broader operating footprint at the time. It did not say all 16 locations were part of the later Tennessee bankruptcy filing. The current Chapter 11 case names Global Midsouth Holding Corp. as the debtor, and publicly available reporting has not confirmed that every restaurant in Turner’s four-state portfolio entered bankruptcy.

The Alabama locations named in the 2025 ownership announcement were 4000 University Drive in Huntsville and 521 15th Street in Tuscaloosa. Beyond that, a full location-by-location list tied to the Tennessee case has not been released publicly. That means customers should be careful about assuming a specific restaurant is affected unless the company, the court, or the franchisor confirms it.

What customers and local communities know now

For now, the clearest confirmed Tennessee city in the case is Jackson, because the reported foreclosure action involved a property there. The foreclosure notice tied to the reporting said a sale had been scheduled for October 29, 2026, at the Madison County Courthouse in Jackson. The Chapter 11 filing generally pauses collection activity while the case moves forward, but the case docket summary available publicly does not spell out operating plans for each restaurant.

Just as important, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, the franchisor behind Checkers and Rally’s, is separate from Global Midsouth Holding Corp. The current bankruptcy filing does not indicate that the national company filed for Chapter 11. No companywide list of restaurant closures, no employee layoff count, and no confirmed closure dates for individual locations were announced in the source material reviewed.

For diners, that leaves a practical takeaway. Restaurant status is still a location-by-location question unless a specific store is named in court papers or by the company. For home cooks and families who use fast food as a backup meal option, it is worth checking individual store hours before making a trip, especially in Jackson and in markets connected to Turner’s Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee portfolio.