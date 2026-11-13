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Coffee prices moved down sharply in October 2026, even as the broader grocery bill kept climbing. New Consumer Price Index data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed one of the clearest examples of how a single food category can break away from the overall pattern in the supermarket.

What the October CPI showed for coffee

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its October 2026 Consumer Price Index on November 10. In that report, the food at home index, which tracks grocery prices, rose 0.4% for the month. At the same time, the agency’s beverage materials including coffee and tea category fell 2.4%.

Coffee stood out even more in the detailed tables. The CPI category for roasted coffee fell 4.6% in October, a much steeper drop than the overall grocery index and a bigger decline than the broader nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials category, which slipped 0.3%. The figures come from the national CPI for urban consumers, which measures average price movement across categories rather than the shelf price at any one store.

The BLS tables indicate that the 4.6% drop in roasted coffee was the smallest monthly change ever recorded for that series, meaning it was the biggest monthly decline in the data set. That makes coffee one of the most notable food price moves in the October report.

For shoppers, that does not mean every bag, can, or pod on every shelf got cheaper by the same amount. CPI tracks category-level price movement across sampled items and markets, so a strong national decline can still show up unevenly from one retailer, brand, or region to another.

Why grocery indexes and coffee prices can move in opposite directions

A monthly grocery index is a weighted average, not a scorecard showing that every item moved together. In October, the overall food at home index rose 0.4%, but that total reflects a mix of gains, declines, and flat readings across many categories in the same basket.

That helps explain why shoppers can feel pressure in one part of the store even while another section eases. Coffee is a specific product group inside a much larger grocery measure that also includes meats, dairy, cereals, produce, snacks, and other pantry staples. If several larger or rising categories increase at the same time, they can push the total grocery index up even when coffee drops sharply.

The same October release showed the full food index rose 0.5%, with food away from home, a category that includes restaurant meals, rising alongside groceries. That broader mix matters because household food spending is spread across many purchases, not just beverages.

For home kitchens, the practical takeaway is simple. A falling coffee index may help breakfast costs for some households, but it does not automatically offset higher prices elsewhere in the cart. The CPI is best read as a map of broad price direction, not a promise that every receipt will look lower next month.

What this means for shoppers watching the coffee aisle

If you buy whole bean, ground, or canned coffee regularly, October’s CPI suggests some relief reached the national market. The report does not name brands or chains, and it does not say where discounts showed up most. Still, a 4.6% monthly decline in roasted coffee is large enough to stand out in a period when many food categories have stayed firm or moved higher.

That matters because coffee is a frequent, repeat purchase in many homes. Even a modest price break on a weekly staple can be noticeable over time, especially for households that brew daily and buy larger containers. The effect will depend on what type of coffee you buy and whether your store adjusts prices quickly.

The report also offers a useful reality check for anyone trying to track food inflation from a single item. One month’s movement in coffee does not rewrite the bigger grocery story, and one grocery total does not explain what happened to every product on the shelf. October’s numbers show both things at once: coffee got cheaper in the CPI, while groceries overall still moved higher.

That split is why food inflation stories often feel different from day-to-day shopping. National data can point to real relief in one category without signaling broad relief across the whole store.