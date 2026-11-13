All American Atlas

The World Health Organization opened a public consultation on November 2, 2026, for a draft food profiling model that could shape how governments regulate packaged foods. The proposal is already drawing objections from major food industry representatives because it looks beyond sugar, sodium, and fat and also considers some ingredients used to make products more appealing.

What the WHO draft would do

According to the WHO, the draft integrated food profiling model is meant to help governments identify industrially produced, pre-packaged foods that should be consumed in moderation within healthy dietary patterns. The agency says countries could use that framework when designing policies such as food marketing restrictions, front-of-pack labeling, fiscal measures, and public food procurement rules.

The model combines two kinds of tests. One is nutrient based, covering saturated fatty acids, trans-fatty acids, sugars, and sodium. The other looks at whether a product contains flavors, colors, or sweeteners that WHO says are used primarily for sensory purposes.

WHO says a product can be identified under the model if it exceeds one or more nutrient criteria or contains one or more of those specified ingredients. The agency also makes a point that including flavors, colors, and sweeteners in the model does not mean those ingredients are unsafe. Instead, WHO says they can help identify products formulated to increase appeal and consumption.

The consultation is open through Friday, November 27, 2026, at 23:59 CET. WHO says the draft is intended to gather feedback from member states, experts, civil society, academia, and other stakeholders before the publication is finalized.

Why food companies are pushing back

Industry concerns center on the idea that the draft broadens food regulation beyond nutrition panels. Reuters reported that this is the first time WHO has included these types of ingredients in this guidance, where earlier approaches focused on nutritional content such as fat and salt.

The International Food & Beverage Alliance said in a November 2 statement that it supports WHO’s goal of addressing obesity and diet-related disease, but argues that the proposed approach shifts attention away from nutritional quality. The group said WHO’s own analysis suggests the approach could capture nearly all packaged food and beverage products, including products that meet nutrient criteria but are flagged because they contain flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

The alliance also said it is worried the draft could undermine reformulation efforts. In its statement, the group said those ingredients and processing techniques can be used to reduce sugar, sodium, and saturated fat, and to support fortification and innovation.

Reuters also reported that Kraft Heinz CEO Steve Cahillane said industry players should have a say as the discussion moves forward. Those concerns reflect a broader business worry that new models can lead to stricter labeling rules, reformulation costs, and different tax or marketing limits across markets.

What it could mean for US food makers and shoppers

The WHO draft is not a global ban, and it does not automatically change US food rules. It is a guidance proposal for governments, and any effect on American manufacturers would depend on whether regulators in the United States or export markets decide to use similar criteria in future policy.

That said, the model matters because it lays out a framework that could influence future debates over what belongs on the front of a package, which foods can be marketed to children, and which products might face taxes or procurement limits. For US manufacturers that sell globally, a broader profiling system could mean more pressure to review ingredient lists as well as nutrient content.

For shoppers, the immediate impact is mostly about where food policy may head next, not what disappears from store shelves this month. WHO says the proposal is about helping governments decide which foods should be consumed in moderation, and the agency is still taking comments before it finalizes the document.

The distinction matters. WHO is not declaring flavors, colors, or sweeteners unsafe in this draft. It is proposing a new way for governments to classify certain packaged foods for possible public health policies, and that idea is now at the center of the industry’s pushback.