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The FDA said on October 19, 2026, that seven imported lemon juice samples did not meet U.S. requirements after a multi-year testing assignment. The agency said none of the domestic samples it tested were found to be violative.

What the FDA found in its lemon juice testing

The agency tested 195 lemon juice samples collected from October 19, 2022, to January 22, 2025, according to the FDA’s sampling summary. That total included 38 domestic samples and 157 import samples. The FDA said seven of the import samples were violative, while none of the domestic samples were.

The testing was part of an FDA assignment focused on economically motivated adulteration, which the agency also describes as food fraud. In this case, the question was whether products sold as lemon juice actually matched the federal standard of identity for lemon juice. The FDA said it periodically tests foods like this to protect the integrity of the food supply and help consumers get what they expect when they buy a product.

The FDA said the violative findings represented a 4.5% violation rate among imported samples and a 3.6% rate across all 195 samples. Those figures apply only to the samples collected for this assignment, not to the whole lemon juice market. The agency’s own notice framed the results as sample findings, not a blanket judgment about imported lemon juice as a category.

What the agency was testing for

Under the FDA’s lemon juice standard of identity, a product sold as lemon juice in the United States has to meet defined expectations for what that food is. The agency said that standard exists so shoppers know what they are getting when they pick up a bottle labeled lemon juice. In practical terms, the rule is meant to prevent substitution or dilution that changes what the product actually is.

For this assignment, the FDA said it tested for ingredients inconsistent with that standard, including added sweeteners, citric acid, excess water, and juices from non-lemon sources. The agency said it used multiple analytical tests, then had subject matter experts review results that looked atypical for authentic lemon juice. That review also considered natural variation in lemon juice composition, analytical uncertainty, and differences that can still fall within good manufacturing practices.

That matters in a home kitchen because bottled lemon juice is often used when cooks want stable acidity and convenience for dressings, marinades, baking, and preserving. A standard of identity does not judge whether a product tastes good. It sets a baseline for whether a bottle labeled lemon juice is actually lemon juice under U.S. rules.

What happened to the violative shipments

The FDA said all shipments related to the violative samples were refused entry into the United States. It also said the associated firms and their violative products were placed on Import Alert 99-47, which covers human food products that appear to be adulterated for economic gain. According to the agency, that step allows future shipments to face detention without physical examination.

The FDA said a company listed on that import alert must provide evidence that it corrected the violation before its products can be admitted into the U.S. again. The agency gave third-party laboratory test results as one example of evidence that could show a product now meets the lemon juice standard of identity.

For shoppers, the main point is narrower than the headline may suggest. The FDA did not say all imported lemon juice is fraudulent, and it did not report violative findings in the domestic samples it tested. What it did say is that seven imported samples in this assignment failed to meet the federal standard, and those shipments were blocked from entering the U.S.