Little Caesars Is Turning Up the Garlic, and Fans of Bold Flavor Will Notice

Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Little Caesars has added a new garlic-forward pizza to its limited-time lineup. The chain said on November 2 that its Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni pizza is now available at participating locations for $6.99 through December 27.

What Little Caesars is selling now

The new pizza starts with a large round pie topped with cheesy garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and garlic herb seasoning, according to Little Caesars and Nation’s Restaurant News. It is finished with a toasted garlic Parmesan and Asiago crust, pushing the garlic flavor into both the center and the edge of the pizza.

Little Caesars said the item is available as a Hot-N-Ready option from 4 to 8 p.m. local time at participating stores. The company also said customers can order it online or through the Little Caesars app, which matters for anyone planning a quick dinner pickup instead of a made-to-order wait.

The company is positioning the launch as a twist on its core pepperoni business rather than a full menu overhaul. In a statement reported by Nation’s Restaurant News and carried in the company’s announcement, Chief Marketing Officer Greg Hamilton said pepperoni pizza remains a favorite, while guests are also looking for new flavors and more variety.

What else is in the Cheesy Garlic line

Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni is not the only version in the promotion. Little Caesars also said additional Cheesy Garlic varieties include Cheesy Garlic Cheese, Cheesy Garlic Bacon & Ham, and Cheesy Garlic Mushroom & Onion.

For customers who like the crust treatment but do not want the white sauce, the company said the pepperoni and cheese varieties can also be ordered with classic red sauce. That gives shoppers a clearer sense of how flexible the offering is if the main draw is the garlic crust and seasoning rather than the full white-sauce build.

The timing also lines up with a broader menu trend. Nation’s Restaurant News, citing Technomic, reported that garlic is showing signs of growing relevance as a base flavor. That does not change what is in the box, but it helps explain why a major pizza chain would put garlic at the center of a limited-time launch instead of using it as a background seasoning.

What to know before ordering

The $6.99 price and December 27 end date came from the company’s announcement and were also reflected in coverage by Nation’s Restaurant News and Pizza Marketplace. As with many chain promotions, availability is tied to participating locations, so the exact offering may depend on the store selected in the app or ordering system.

Little Caesars is also backing the launch with a national advertising campaign that begins November 9 and features San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The company said the campaign connects Kittle’s personality with the new pizza’s bigger garlic flavor profile during the NFL season.

That football tie-in fits Little Caesars’ current sports marketing push. The company said it kicked off its fifth NFL season in August and has used players including Kittle, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in this season’s promotions. For home cooks and takeout regulars, the practical takeaway is simple: this is a short-run menu item with a specific price, a defined end date, and a stronger garlic profile than the standard pepperoni pizza.