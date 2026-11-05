Ina Garten Has a French Salad That Makes Any Table Look Effortlessly Elegant

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Ina Garten’s French potato salad is the kind of side dish that looks polished without asking much from the cook. Her Food Network recipe combines tender potatoes, a sharp vinaigrette, and a handful of fresh herbs for a salad that feels classic and dinner party ready.

What Ina Garten’s French potato salad is

Food Network lists Garten’s French Potato Salad as an easy recipe from The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, with a total time of 50 minutes and a yield of 4 to 6 servings. The recipe uses both small white boiling potatoes and small red boiling potatoes, which gives the finished dish a little visual contrast before the herbs are even added. It is one of those restrained recipes where the ingredient list does most of the work.

Instead of a mayonnaise dressing, Garten builds the salad around dry white wine, chicken stock, Champagne vinegar, Dijon mustard, olive oil, scallions, dill, parsley, and basil. According to the Food Network directions, the warm cut potatoes are first tossed with the wine and chicken stock so the liquid can soak in before the vinaigrette goes on. That detail helps explain why the salad tastes seasoned all the way through, not just coated on the outside.

The recipe’s appeal is also practical. Food Network says it can be served warm or at room temperature, which matters for anyone planning a holiday spread, brunch buffet, or casual dinner where oven and stovetop space are already tight. A side that holds well on the table can make the rest of the meal easier to manage.

Why it feels especially elegant

Part of the draw is the French bistro style. While a recent Food & Wine piece, republished by AOL, focused on salade Lyonnaise rather than potato salad, it highlighted a point often associated with Garten’s approach to French food: simple dishes can still read as elegant. That same idea fits this potato salad, which skips heavy dressing in favor of a vinaigrette and lets texture and herbs stay in the foreground.

Food Network’s published ingredient list backs that up. Champagne vinegar and Dijon mustard bring acidity and bite, while dill, parsley, and basil add freshness and color without making the dish fussy. Because the potatoes are left in large halves or quarters, the salad also has a composed look that works well in a serving bowl on a dinner table.

Garten has taken a similar approach in other French leaning salad recipes. Food Network’s Green Salad with the Ultimate French Vinaigrette, from Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, uses a short list that includes Champagne or white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper. The overlap shows a consistent style, bright vinaigrettes, clean flavors, and recipes that are simple enough for weeknights but polished enough for guests.

How home cooks can use it now

For home cooks, the biggest advantage may be timing. Since the potatoes are cooked ahead, dressed while still warm, and served warm or at room temperature, this is an easy dish to slot beside roast chicken, steak, salmon, or a holiday main. It also avoids the last minute stress that can come with fragile green salads.

The herb mix gives it flexibility across seasons. In warmer months, it reads fresh and picnic friendly. On colder weather tables, it still feels substantial because of the potatoes and the warm serving option. That balance is probably why the recipe has remained visible on Food Network years after publication.

If the goal is a side dish that looks thoughtful without seeming overworked, this one makes sense. The combination of red and white potatoes, a mustardy vinaigrette, and scattered herbs gives it color and structure, and the serving temperature makes it forgiving. For anyone chasing Garten’s version of easy elegance, this is a strong place to start.